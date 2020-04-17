Working out at home can save you time and money, but can it actually keep you in top shape? If you’re a longtime M&F reader, you know the answer is a resounding yes. If you’re still not sure, try this killer home workout for strength from fitness coach and co-founder of HIIT Burn, Kelsey Heenan.

The workout is broken up into four parts: Flow, Strong, Burn, and Max. Rest as needed and by the end, you’ll be a believer in the power of a good home workout.

FLOW: 1 minute each, 1 round

  • Walking Hip Stretch
  • Knee Tucks
  • Inch Worm

STRONG: 1 minute each, 2 rounds

  • Negative Push Ups
  • Bulgarian Split Squat + 5 sec. Hold (right leg)
  • Bulgarian Split Squat + 5 sec. Hold (left leg)

BURN: 40 seconds on/20 seconds off, 3 rounds

  • Reverse Lunges
  • Shoulder Taps
  • Plank Jacks

MAX: 30 seconds each, 2 rounds

  • Mountain Climbers
  • Squat Jacks
  • Push-Ups
  • In-n-Outs