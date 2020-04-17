The At Home Bodyweight Workout
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.
Working out at home can save you time and money, but can it actually keep you in top shape? If you’re a longtime M&F reader, you know the answer is a resounding yes. If you’re still not sure, try this killer home workout for strength from fitness coach and co-founder of HIIT Burn, Kelsey Heenan.
The workout is broken up into four parts: Flow, Strong, Burn, and Max. Rest as needed and by the end, you’ll be a believer in the power of a good home workout.
FLOW: 1 minute each, 1 round
STRONG: 1 minute each, 2 rounds
BURN: 40 seconds on/20 seconds off, 3 rounds
MAX: 30 seconds each, 2 rounds