Working out at home can save you time and money, but can it actually keep you in top shape? If you’re a longtime M&F reader, you know the answer is a resounding yes. If you’re still not sure, try this killer home workout for strength from fitness coach and co-founder of HIIT Burn, Kelsey Heenan.

The workout is broken up into four parts: Flow, Strong, Burn, and Max. Rest as needed and by the end, you’ll be a believer in the power of a good home workout.

FLOW: 1 minute each, 1 round

Walking Hip Stretch

Knee Tucks

Inch Worm

STRONG: 1 minute each, 2 rounds

Negative Push Ups

Bulgarian Split Squat + 5 sec. Hold (right leg)

Bulgarian Split Squat + 5 sec. Hold (left leg)

BURN: 40 seconds on/20 seconds off, 3 rounds

Reverse Lunges

Shoulder Taps

Plank Jacks

MAX: 30 seconds each, 2 rounds