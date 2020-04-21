Unless you have an elite-level home gym, odds are you haven’t hit the leg press or Hack Squat machines in quite some time.

And while bodyweight workouts may be good for maintaining some of the muscle you’ve built over the years, you’re going to need a hard-hitting training regimen to strengthen your legs and glutes. Luckily, fitness coach and co-founder of HIIT Burn, Kelsey Heenan has developed such a plan.

“This workout is great for hitting your legs and glutes from every angle,” Heenan tells M&F Hers. “I love this workout because it efficient and powerful. It helps with building strength and muscle, but it also really gets your heart pumping to get in some high intensity cardio.”

Heenan has been providing some killer workout tips on her Instagram, @thedailykelsey, and doing live workouts on M&F‘s page as well.

The majority of this workout is done with bodyweight, but Heenan throws in some dumbbell work to up the intensity and get your heart pumping.

The workout is broken out into four parts: a warmup, three supersets, and then a fast-paced finisher. Try to finish it as fast as possible, resting for only a few seconds in between sets.