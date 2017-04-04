6 Natural Ways To Stave Off Illnesses

When temperatures rise and drop sporadically throughout the season, it can lead to blocked sinuses, unwelcome colds, and sometimes even the dreaded flu. (Not to mention all the sick people hacking up a lung and insisting they’re “totally fine…it’s just allergies!”) But while illnesses may seem like an inevitable thing during this time, that doesn't have to be the case.

While you know that it’s important to wash your hands, get plenty of sleep, and drink fluids, you could avoid getting sick altogether?

If you're ready for year-round health, follow these safe, easy, all-natural ways to safeguard yourself from the common funk.