Fuel Up

As lifters, we’ve known something for years, long before research studies have confirmed it; exercise is great for our brain too. But what many of us may not know, is that eating the right foods also enhances our brain power. Just like a hard workout, a proper diet causes a surge in neuro chemical activity that produces feelings of well-being.

We all know about endorphins, the hormones that kick in after a workout and leave us in a euphoric state. Foods can trigger endorphin release too. Serotonin, the neurotransmitter responsible for happiness, improved learning and memory, and its anti-depressive properties, also floods our noggin when we eat smart. So how does this help us lift better? Easy. If we’re eating the right foods, we’re happier. If we’re happier, we’re more motivated to get off the couch and hit the gym. If our learning improves, we pick up a new routine more quickly. And if our cognitive skills are pumped, our brain can better store and retrieve the details of that new routine.

So what to chow down to boost brain health? Here are 10 foods to chew on: