4 Things to Know About Intra-Workout Nutrition

Recovery is what matters when it comes to acquiring next-level strength. You probably know that, which is why you also probably have a post-workout shake on hand for when you’re done hitting the iron. But what you may not know is that your body can sense when you’re inflicting damage to it from your first rep. As a result, it starts the recovery process midworkout, according to Andrew Triana, a world-renowned strength coach to elite-level strongmen competitors.

“If you want to nip soreness in the bud and get a head start on your recovery, consider intra-workout nutrition,” Triana says. “It will give you that leg up.” Triana breaks down what you need to know.

Andrew Triana is a strength coach and a co-owner of the Performance Vibe, a fitness community. For more, visit theperformancevibe.com.