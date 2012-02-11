5 Things You Need to Know About Oatmeal

1. Oatmeal comes in several varieties

Steel-cut oats are chopped oat groats and are the least processed; rolled (or old-fashioned) oats are steamed and rolled flat; instant oats are precooked and dried, and often contain added sugar.

2. Slow-digesting carbs offer long-lasting energy when eaten before workouts

Blend 1/2 cup rolled oats, 1 scoop whey protein and 11/2 cups water to make an easy all-in-one pre-workout shake.

3. One serving offers an array of macros

(1/2 cup) of cooked steel-cut oats has 150 calories, 5 g protein, 27 g carbs, 2 g fat and 4 g fiber. One serving (1 cup) of cooked rolled oats has an extra gram of fat. One packet of plain instant oats has 100 calories, 4 g protein, 19 g carbs, 2 g fat and 3 g fiber.

4. You can cook steel-cut oats quickly

In a large microwave-safe bowl combine 1/2 cup steel-cut oats, 1/2 cup 1% milk and 1/2 cup water. Microwave for four minutes, stir and cook for two more minutes.

5. You can substitute oats for bread crumbs in just about any recipe

Finely chop oats with a knife or food processor, then add them to ground beef to make meatballs or meatloaf, or use them to bread fish or chicken fillets.