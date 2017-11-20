5 Tastiest, Better-for-You Ice Creams, Ranked

Move over, Häagen-Dazs. These days, there are a host of ice creams with a fraction of the calories and fat of traditional varieties. But to find out which of these desserts actually taste like, well, desserts, we asked staffers to sample and rate five of them on a scale of 1 (gross) to 5 (delicious). To keep it scientific, we went with vanilla flavors across the board. Then we called up Jennifer Agustines, R.D., to get her take.

Agustines’ advice, in general: 1) Stick to one or two scoops. 2) Ditch the whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and sprinkles in favor of antioxidant-rich frozen strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries.