RHC Meal Plan Month 3

Day #1 (Low Carb)

Meal #1: Pre-Breakfast -1 scoop whey protein -1/2 medium orange Meal # 2: Breakfast -3 eggs + 3 egg whites -3 slices turkey bacon Meal #3: Snack -4 oz. deli turkey Meal #4: Lunch -8 oz. chicken breast -2 cups salad greens -2 Tbsp. oil/vinegar dressing Meal #5: Pre-Workout -1 scoop whey protein Meal #6: Post-Workout -1 scoop whey protein -1 scoop casein protein -12 oz. Gatorade Meal #7: Dinner -9 oz. salmon -1 cup broccoli Meal #8: Bedtime Snack -1 scoop casein protein Nutrition Totals: 1,881 calories, 270 g protein, 45 g carbs, 69 g fat, 6 g fiber

Day #2 (Higher Carb)

Meal #1: Pre-Breakfast -1 scoop whey protein -1 cup strawberries Meal #2: Breakfast -3 eggs + 3 egg whites -1 cup oatmeal Meal # 3: Snack -8 oz. low-fat cottage cheese (1%) -2 Tbsp. salsa Meal #4: Lunch -8 oz. 95% lean ground beef -1 cup green beans Meal #5: Pre-Workout -1 scoop whey protein -1/2 medium banana Meal #6: Post-Workout -1 scoop whey protein -1 scoop casein protein -1 cup white rice Meal #7: Dinner -8 oz. chicken breast -2 cups salad greens -2 Tbsp. oil/vinegar dressing Meal #8: Bedtime Snack -8 oz. low-fat cottage cheese (1%) -1 Tbsp. peanut butter Nutrition Totals: 2,234 calories, 294 g protein, 134 g carb, 58 g fat, 16 g fiber

Day #3 (Low Carb)

Meal #1: Pre-Breakfast -1 scoop whey protein -1/2 large grapefruit Meal #2: Breakfast -3 eggs + 3 egg whites -3 slices turkey bacon Meal # 3: Snack -1 scoop whey protein -1 low-fat string cheese Meal #4: Lunch -6 oz. canned tuna 2 cups salad greens 2 Tbsp. oil/vinegar dressing Meal #5: Pre-Workout -1 scoop whey protein Meal #6: Post-Workout -1 scoop whey protein -1 scoop casein protein -12 oz. Gatorade Meal #7: Dinner -8 oz. sirloin steak -1 cup cauliflower Meal #8: Bedtime Snack -1 scoop casein protein Nutrition Totals: 1,810 calories, 295 g protein, 45 g carb, 50 g fat, 5 g fiber

Day #4 (Higher Carb)

Meal #1: Pre-Breakfast -1 scoop whey protein -1 cup pineapple chunks Meal #2: Breakfast -3 eggs + 3 egg whites -1 cup oatmeal Meal # 3: Snack -2 low-fat string cheese -1 oz. walnuts Meal #4: Lunch -6 oz. deli roast beef -1 low-carb whole wheat tortilla -1 cup lettuce -1/4 cup diced tomato Meal #5: Pre-Workout -1 scoop whey protein -1/2 medium apple Meal #6: Post-Workout -1 scoop whey protein -1 scoop casein protein -2 slices white bread -1 Tbsp. jam Meal #7: Dinner -9 oz. tilapia -15 asparagus spears Meal #8: Bedtime Snack -8 oz. low-fat cottage cheese (1%) Nutrition Totals: 2,302 calories, 294 g protein, 133 g carb, 66 g fat, 23 g fiber

Day #4 (Low Carb)

Meal #1: Pre-Breakfast -1 scoop whey protein -1/2 cup strawberries Meal #2: Breakfast -3 eggs + 3 egg whites -1 slice low-fat American cheese Meal # 3: Snack -4 oz. deli ham Meal #4: Lunch -8 oz. chicken breast -1/4 avocado, sliced -1 cup bell peppers Meal #5: Pre-Workout -1 scoop whey protein Meal #6: Post-Workout -1 scoop whey protein -1 scoop casein protein -1/2 cup white rice Meal #7: Dinner -9 oz. salmon -1 cup zucchini Meal #8: Bedtime Snack -1 scoop casein protein Nutrition Totals: 1,846 calories, 276 g protein, 46 g carb, 62 g fat, 5 g fiber

Day #6 (Higher Carb)

Meal #1: Pre-Breakfast -1 scoop whey protein -1 medium orange Meal #2: Breakfast -3 eggs + 3 egg whites -1 slice whole wheat toast -1 Tbsp. peanut butter Meal # 3: Snack -4 oz. canned tuna -5 whole wheat crackers Meal #4: Lunch -8 oz. turkey breast – 1 medium sweet potato Meal #5: Pre-Workout -1 scoop whey protein -1 cup canned fruit (canned in juice) Meal #6: Post-Workout -1 scoop whey protein -1 scoop casein protein -1/2 cup sorbet Meal #7: Dinner -8 oz. sirloin steak – 1 cup broccoli -2 cups salad greens -2 Tbsp. oil/vinegar dressing Meal #8: Bedtime Snack -8 oz. low-fat cottage cheese (1%) -2 Tbsp. salsa Nutrition Totals: 2,271 calories, 312 g protein, 132 g carb, 55 g fat, 16 g fiber

Low Carb Day #4 Rest Day

Meal #1: Pre-Breakfast -1 scoop whey protein -1 cup cantaloupe, cubed Meal #2: Breakfast -3 eggs + 3 egg whites -1 slice low-fat American cheese Meal # 3: Snack -1 scoop whey protein -4 oz. deli ham Meal #4: Lunch -6 oz. 95% lean hamburger patty -1/4 avocado, sliced -1 slice tomato -1 slice onion -1 Tbsp. low-carb ketchup Meal #5: Snack -1 scoop whey protein -1 scoop casein protein -1 oz. walnuts Meal #6: Dinner -8 oz. pork tenderloin -1 cup green beans Meal #7: Bedtime Snack -1 scoop casein protein Nutrition Totals: 1,864 calories, 272 g protein, 41 g carb, 68 g fat, 8 g fiber *Note, mix all protein powders according to label.