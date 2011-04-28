RHC Meal Plan Month 3

Best Bodies in WWE History
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.Read article
From killer home gyms to backyard golf courses, these guys have it made.Read article
Simple steps to boost this "man" hormone.Read article
Meal #1: Pre-Breakfast -1 scoop whey protein -1/2 medium orange Meal # 2: Breakfast -3 eggs + 3 egg whites -3 slices turkey bacon Meal #3: Snack -4 oz. deli turkey Meal #4: Lunch -8 oz. chicken breast -2 cups salad greens -2 Tbsp. oil/vinegar dressing Meal #5: Pre-Workout -1 scoop whey protein Meal #6: Post-Workout -1 scoop whey protein -1 scoop casein protein -12 oz. Gatorade Meal #7: Dinner -9 oz. salmon -1 cup broccoli Meal #8: Bedtime Snack -1 scoop casein protein Nutrition Totals: 1,881 calories, 270 g protein, 45 g carbs, 69 g fat, 6 g fiber
Meal #1: Pre-Breakfast -1 scoop whey protein -1 cup strawberries Meal #2: Breakfast -3 eggs + 3 egg whites -1 cup oatmeal Meal # 3: Snack -8 oz. low-fat cottage cheese (1%) -2 Tbsp. salsa Meal #4: Lunch -8 oz. 95% lean ground beef -1 cup green beans Meal #5: Pre-Workout -1 scoop whey protein -1/2 medium banana Meal #6: Post-Workout -1 scoop whey protein -1 scoop casein protein -1 cup white rice Meal #7: Dinner -8 oz. chicken breast -2 cups salad greens -2 Tbsp. oil/vinegar dressing Meal #8: Bedtime Snack -8 oz. low-fat cottage cheese (1%) -1 Tbsp. peanut butter Nutrition Totals: 2,234 calories, 294 g protein, 134 g carb, 58 g fat, 16 g fiber
Meal #1: Pre-Breakfast -1 scoop whey protein -1/2 large grapefruit Meal #2: Breakfast -3 eggs + 3 egg whites -3 slices turkey bacon Meal # 3: Snack -1 scoop whey protein -1 low-fat string cheese Meal #4: Lunch -6 oz. canned tuna 2 cups salad greens 2 Tbsp. oil/vinegar dressing Meal #5: Pre-Workout -1 scoop whey protein Meal #6: Post-Workout -1 scoop whey protein -1 scoop casein protein -12 oz. Gatorade Meal #7: Dinner -8 oz. sirloin steak -1 cup cauliflower Meal #8: Bedtime Snack -1 scoop casein protein Nutrition Totals: 1,810 calories, 295 g protein, 45 g carb, 50 g fat, 5 g fiber
Meal #1: Pre-Breakfast -1 scoop whey protein -1 cup pineapple chunks Meal #2: Breakfast -3 eggs + 3 egg whites -1 cup oatmeal Meal # 3: Snack -2 low-fat string cheese -1 oz. walnuts Meal #4: Lunch -6 oz. deli roast beef -1 low-carb whole wheat tortilla -1 cup lettuce -1/4 cup diced tomato Meal #5: Pre-Workout -1 scoop whey protein -1/2 medium apple Meal #6: Post-Workout -1 scoop whey protein -1 scoop casein protein -2 slices white bread -1 Tbsp. jam Meal #7: Dinner -9 oz. tilapia -15 asparagus spears Meal #8: Bedtime Snack -8 oz. low-fat cottage cheese (1%) Nutrition Totals: 2,302 calories, 294 g protein, 133 g carb, 66 g fat, 23 g fiber
Meal #1: Pre-Breakfast -1 scoop whey protein -1/2 cup strawberries Meal #2: Breakfast -3 eggs + 3 egg whites -1 slice low-fat American cheese Meal # 3: Snack -4 oz. deli ham Meal #4: Lunch -8 oz. chicken breast -1/4 avocado, sliced -1 cup bell peppers Meal #5: Pre-Workout -1 scoop whey protein Meal #6: Post-Workout -1 scoop whey protein -1 scoop casein protein -1/2 cup white rice Meal #7: Dinner -9 oz. salmon -1 cup zucchini Meal #8: Bedtime Snack -1 scoop casein protein Nutrition Totals: 1,846 calories, 276 g protein, 46 g carb, 62 g fat, 5 g fiber
Meal #1: Pre-Breakfast -1 scoop whey protein -1 medium orange Meal #2: Breakfast -3 eggs + 3 egg whites -1 slice whole wheat toast -1 Tbsp. peanut butter Meal # 3: Snack -4 oz. canned tuna -5 whole wheat crackers Meal #4: Lunch -8 oz. turkey breast – 1 medium sweet potato Meal #5: Pre-Workout -1 scoop whey protein -1 cup canned fruit (canned in juice) Meal #6: Post-Workout -1 scoop whey protein -1 scoop casein protein -1/2 cup sorbet Meal #7: Dinner -8 oz. sirloin steak – 1 cup broccoli -2 cups salad greens -2 Tbsp. oil/vinegar dressing Meal #8: Bedtime Snack -8 oz. low-fat cottage cheese (1%) -2 Tbsp. salsa Nutrition Totals: 2,271 calories, 312 g protein, 132 g carb, 55 g fat, 16 g fiber
Meal #1: Pre-Breakfast -1 scoop whey protein -1 cup cantaloupe, cubed Meal #2: Breakfast -3 eggs + 3 egg whites -1 slice low-fat American cheese Meal # 3: Snack -1 scoop whey protein -4 oz. deli ham Meal #4: Lunch -6 oz. 95% lean hamburger patty -1/4 avocado, sliced -1 slice tomato -1 slice onion -1 Tbsp. low-carb ketchup Meal #5: Snack -1 scoop whey protein -1 scoop casein protein -1 oz. walnuts Meal #6: Dinner -8 oz. pork tenderloin -1 cup green beans Meal #7: Bedtime Snack -1 scoop casein protein Nutrition Totals: 1,864 calories, 272 g protein, 41 g carb, 68 g fat, 8 g fiber *Note, mix all protein powders according to label.