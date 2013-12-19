Healthy Recipes

4 Tasty and Healthy Holiday Cheat Meals

Put a healthy spin on the worst foods of the year—and enjoy every bite without the guilt.

Healthy Holiday Eats

Healthy Holiday Cheats
Andrew Purcell

The holidays give and the holidays take. They give you the opportunity to reconnect with family over a steaming pile of delicious comfort food. The taking happens with your physique. That same comfort food tends to add flab to the midsection you’ve spent the other 10 months of the year carving, and by January 1, you’re sporting a spare tire around your gut.

This year, however, is going to be a little bit different. We’ve harvested a cornucopia of healthy holiday recipes that’ll taste like the comfort foods you crave, while providing the proper calories and macronutrients that your hungry muscles need (well, we did throw in a fairly sumptuous dessert). Despite their impressive presentations, they’re meals that every guy can prepare. So try hosting the holidays at your place this year—your family (and your abs) will thank you for it.

1. Turkey Wellington

Andrew Purcell

2. Brussels, Bacon, Burst Tomato, and Feta Salad

Andrew Purcell

3. Sweet Potato Crab Salad

Andrew Purcell

4. Peanut Butter and Cranjelly Torte

Andrew Purcell

