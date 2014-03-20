5 Convenient, Muscle-building Meals

Salmon Curry

A wealth of protein and omega-3 fats is reason enough to reel in canned salmon more often for your meals. Research from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has found that omega-3 fats have anabolic properties—that is, they stimulate muscle protein synthesis. Look for brands like Wild Planet that pack only sustainably sourced seafood.

Quick-cooking edamame (green soybean) delivers protein and healthy amounts of fiber, whereas curry paste supplies capsaicin, a fiery compound that can drive up fat-burning metabolism. Harvested at peak ripeness and quickly frozen afterward, frozen vegetables like carrots can have a nutritional leg up on imported fresh versions. Plus, they save you the extra time needed for peeling and chopping. To get this meal on the table even faster, look for brands of pre-cooked brown rice (like Annie Chun’s) that require just a quick zap in the microwave.

