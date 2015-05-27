5 Easy, High-Protein Recipes Anyone Could Make

Broiled Asian Cod

Boy Choy: Also known as Chinese cabbage, bok choy offers low-calories roughage (12 calories per 100 grams), and it's high in vitamins A, B6, C, and K.

What You'll Need

Serves 2

1/2 cup honey

1/4 cup apple-cider vinegar

1/4 cup light soy sauce

1/4 cup sesame oil

1 tsp chpped fresh ginger, peeled

1/8 tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 pinches sea salt

2 (6 oz) cold fillets

Directions

Mix all the ingredients, except the cod fillets, in a large bowl. Add the cod to the bowl. Submerge the cod and allow to marinate. Overnight is best, but an hour or so will suffice. Preheat oven to 425°F. Remove cod from the bowl and place on a cookie sheet coated with nonstick cooking spray. You may pour any leftover mixture over the cod for extra flavor. Cook fillets for 8-10 minutes or until their internal temperature reaches 145°F. Serve with vegetables (such as bok choy) and/or carb of your choice.

Totals (1 serving): 695 calories, 40g protein, 78g carbs, 30g fat