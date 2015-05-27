Travis Rathbone

5 Easy, High-Protein Recipes Anyone Could Make

These muscle-building dishes are as easy to make as they are delicious.

Whether you know your way around the kitchen or not, you don't have to be a top chef to whip up a meal. These recipes will have you covered, detailed with step-by-step directions. Each recipe has your macros in check, with protein ranging from 40 to almost 70 grams per serving. Time to start making your summer gains

Balsamic Chicken Breast

Well-Rounded: We made our chicken with vegetable brown rice (carrots and corn added) and kale lightly sautéed in olive oil. 

What You'll Need

Serves 2

  • 3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 (6oz) chicken breasts
  • 1 tbsp chopped shallots
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tsp minced garlic
  • 1 tsp chopped fresh basil
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper
  • 1/8 tsp bay leaf powder

Directions

Place a skillet pan over medium heat, then add olive oil. Heat for 30 seconds. Add the chicken breasts. Brown each side. Add the shallots. Cook till shallots are lightly browned. Slowly add the balsamic vinegar. Add the remaining slices. Turn heat to medium-low. Cook for 5-7 minutes. Removes chicken breasts and serve with veggies and/or clean carbs. Pour the remaining liquid over breasts for added flavor. 

Totals (1 serving): 516 calories, 50g protein, 2g carbs, 34g fat
Broiled Asian Cod

Boy Choy: Also known as Chinese cabbage, bok choy offers low-calories roughage (12 calories per 100 grams), and it's high in vitamins A, B6, C, and K. 

What You'll Need

Serves 2

  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup apple-cider vinegar
  • 1/4 cup light soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup sesame oil
  • 1 tsp chpped fresh ginger, peeled
  • 1/8 tsp freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 pinches sea salt
  • 2 (6 oz) cold fillets

Directions

Mix all the ingredients, except the cod fillets, in a large bowl. Add the cod to the bowl. Submerge the cod and allow to marinate. Overnight is best, but an hour or so will suffice. Preheat oven to 425°F. Remove cod from the bowl and place on a cookie sheet coated with nonstick cooking spray. You may pour any leftover mixture over the cod for extra flavor. Cook fillets for 8-10 minutes or until their internal temperature reaches 145°F. Serve with vegetables (such as bok choy) and/or carb of your choice. 

Totals (1 serving): 695 calories, 40g protein, 78g carbs, 30g fat

 

Turkey Stew

What You'll Need

Serves 3

  • 4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 11/2 Ibs ground turkey
  • 2 garlic cloves, choppped
  • 1 medium onion, roughly chopped
  • 2 celery stalks, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 6 baby carrots
  • 2 (28 oz) cans diced tomaotes
  • 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 tsp bay leaf powder

Directions

Pour oil in a pot over medium heat. Add the ground turkey. Stir well until turkey is light brown. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the garlic, onions, celery, and carrots. Cook for 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes and broth; stir. Bring to a simmer and add spices. Reduce heat to medium, cover, and cook for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. 

Totals (1 serving): 683 calories, 66g protein, 17g carbs, 44g fat
Lean Beef Meat Loaf

Keep It Lean: Ground sirloin steak works best for this recipe. Ask your local butcher to grind it to around 93% lean. 

What You'll Need

Serves 3

  • 11/2 Ibs ground beef (93-96% lean)
  • 1/2 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 (6 oz) can tomato paste (optional, but if used will add moisture)
  • 1 garlic clove, chopped
  • 2 tbsp chopped red bell pepper
  • 2 tbsp chopped green bell pepper
  • 3 tbsp bread crumbs
  • 1 whole egg or 2 egg whites
  • 1 tsp freshly chopped Italian parsley
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper
  • 1/4 tsp sea salt
  • 1/2 Ib potatoes, cut into wedges
  • 1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F. Combine all ingredients, except the potatoes and broth, in a large mixing bowl. With clean hands, mix all ingredients thoroughly. Shape the meat loaf however you like, but keep the thickness to about 3 inches. Place it onto a baking pan. Place the potato wedges around the meat loaf. Place in the oven and bake for 30 minutes, or until center of meat loaf reaches 160°F. Remove fro oven. Let stand for 10-20 minutes. Slice and enjoy!

Totals (1 serving): 484 calories, 64g protein, 22g carbs, 16g fat
Broiled Ginger Salmon

What You'll Need

Serves 2

  • 2 (8 oz) salmon fillets
  • 2 tsp peanut oil
  • 2 tbsp chopped garlic
  • 1 tbsp chopped ginger, peeled
  • 1 tbsp chopped lemongrass
  • 1/2 cup asparagus tips
  • 1/2 cup brussels sprouts, halved
  • 1/2 cup snow peas
  • 1/2 red bell pepper, sliced
  • 1/4 cup light soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp water
  • 1/8 tsp sea salt
  • 1/8 tsp black pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F. Place salmon fillets on a cooking tray and put in the oven. Cook fillets for 10-12 minutes, or until their internal temperature reaches 145°F. Add peanut oil to a skillet. Heat for 20 seconds. Add garlic, ginger, and lemongrass. Stir quickly, then add asparagus, brussels sprouts, snow peas, and red bell pepper. Cook for 1 minute. Add soy sauce, water, salt, and pepper. Cook for 4-5 minutes additional minutes, or until veggies are tender to the touch. Remove salmon from the oven and top with vegetables. 

Totals (1 serving): 424 calories, 50g protein, 22g carbs, 19g fat
