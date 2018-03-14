Tim Clayton - Corbis / Getty

Healthy Recipes

5 Ways to Cook With Guinness

Prep your meals with a little Irish beer this St. Patrick's Day.

by
Come St. Patrick's day, Guinness becomes the go-to Irish beer in the U.S. as we celebrate one of the most drunken holidays around. But don't relegate Guinness to beer glasses this St. Paddy's—try getting creative and incorporating it into some of your meals. 

And don’t let the heavy appearance fool you. A 12-ounce serving of Guinness packs fewer calories (125) than Budweiser (145) and Heineken (148). It contains less alcohol, too (4.2% ABV). Plus, it provides immune-boosting antioxidants.

Click through for four ways you can utilize this Irish beer in your St. Paddy's Day (or everyday) cooking. 

About the R.D.: Jenna Werner is a New Jersey-based registered dietitian. Instagram: @happyslimhealthy.

5 Ways to Cook With Guinness
Westend61 / Getty
1. Dressing

In a blender, add ½ cup olive oil, ¼ cup Guinness beer, 1 tbsp honey mustard, and garlic, salt, and pepper to taste; blend until combined. Pour over mixed-greens salad.

Makes about 8 servings.

2 of 5
Chloe Crespi Photography / Getty
2. Short Ribs

Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a sauté pan. Add 1 lb short rib seasoned with salt and pepper to pan, cover, and brown on each side. Pour out excess fat; set meat aside. Add ½ tsp minced garlic to sauté pan along with ½ cup diced carrots and 1 diced onion; cook for 5 minutes. Add 1 Guinness, 1 cup low-sodium beef broth, 2 tbsp lower-sodium soy sauce, and 2 tbsp honey; cook until heated through. Place short ribs into a baking pan and pour vegetable mixture on top. Cover and cook in oven for 2 to 3 hours, until meat is tender.

3 of 5
DebbiSmirnoff / Getty
3. Chicken

In a blender, add ½ cup Guinness, 1 garlic clove, 2 tbsp lower-sodium soy sauce, 1 tsp hot sauce, 1 tsp Dijon mustard, 1 tsp honey, 1 shallot, and salt and pepper to taste; blend until combined. Pour the marinade into a large zip-top bag, then add 1 lb chicken breast. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour, then grill.

4 of 5
LauriPatterson / Getty
4. Turkey Burgers

Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a sauté pan over medium heat. Add ½ tsp minced garlic, 1 diced onion, and 2 cups diced baby portobello mushrooms and cook until onions are translucent. Add 1 cup Guinness and bring to a boil; let boil until a syrupy consistency is reached. Set aside and let cool. Add 2 tbsp honey mustard, 2 cups chopped kale or spinach, and salt and pepper to taste to the mixture. Add 1 lb lean ground turkey breast, ½ cup whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs, and 1 egg. Mix well, shape into 6 burger patties, and grill.

5 of 5
Alexandra Grablewski / Getty
5. Chili

Cook 1 lb lean ground beef in a skillet over medium heat until browned. In a slow cooker, add 1 can diced no-sodium-added tomatoes, 2 tbsp tomato paste, 1 can kidney beans (drained), 1 cup diced onion, 1 cup cubed sweet potatoes, 3 diced garlic cloves, the cooked ground beef, 1 Guinness, 1 tsp cumin, 1 tsp paprika, 1 tsp chili powder, 1 tsp salt, and 1 tsp pepper; mix well. Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours. For extra vegetables, add 1 cup riced cauliflower, 1 cup diced carrots, and 1 diced bell pepper, if desired.

