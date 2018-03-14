5 Ways to Cook With Guinness

Come St. Patrick's day, Guinness becomes the go-to Irish beer in the U.S. as we celebrate one of the most drunken holidays around. But don't relegate Guinness to beer glasses this St. Paddy's—try getting creative and incorporating it into some of your meals.

And don’t let the heavy appearance fool you. A 12-ounce serving of Guinness packs fewer calories (125) than Budweiser (145) and Heineken (148). It contains less alcohol, too (4.2% ABV). Plus, it provides immune-boosting antioxidants.

Click through for four ways you can utilize this Irish beer in your St. Paddy's Day (or everyday) cooking.

About the R.D.: Jenna Werner is a New Jersey-based registered dietitian. Instagram: @happyslimhealthy.