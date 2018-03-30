Almond Butter Power Bars

Directions

1. Grease an 8-inch square pan with cooking spray and line with parchment paper.

2. In a small saucepan, combine almond butter and honey and heat over low heat for 3 minutes, or until thoroughly melted.

3. In a medium bowl, combine oats, cereal, quinoa, almonds, cranberries, and salt. Pour honey mixture into dry mixture and stir until well combined. Transfer into pan.

4. Wet your hands and press cereal bar mixture down until it’s flat and even. Let it set in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.

5. Remove mixture from pan—it should be a solid sheet—and cut into 2x1-inch bars.