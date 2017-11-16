If you love the flavor of stuffing but not all the bread that comes with it, here’s the answer. To save time, purchase pre-washed Brussels sprouts that are already cut in half. You can also stuff inside a holiday turkey or place it underneath roasted chicken.
Brussels Sprouts Quinoa Stuffing Servings: 6
You'll need
- 1/2 cup dry quinoa, rinsed
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 lb brussels sprouts, trimmed, cut in half
- 1 onion, chopped
- 3 celery stalks, thinly sliced
- 1 10-oz package mushrooms, such as cremini or white button, sliced
- 2 Tbsp chopped rosemary
- 2 Tbsp chopped thyme
- 2 Tbsp chopped sage
- 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°.
2. Place quinoa in small saucepan, and add 1 cup water. Cook 15 to 20 minutes, covered, over medium heat until tender. Set aside.
3. Heat a large skillet over medium heat, and add olive oil. Add Brussels sprouts, onion, celery, mushrooms, rosemary, thyme, sage, salt, and pepper. Cook 5 to 6 minutes, stirring well until vegetables start to soften. Stir in quinoa.
4. Transfer vegetable mixture to a 7x11" baking dish, and bake 20 to 25 minutes until sprouts are fork-tender. Serve immediately.