Brussels Sprouts Quinoa Stuffing

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°.

2. Place quinoa in small saucepan, and add 1 cup water. Cook 15 to 20 minutes, covered, over medium heat until tender. Set aside.

3. Heat a large skillet over medium heat, and add olive oil. Add Brussels sprouts, onion, celery, mushrooms, rosemary, thyme, sage, salt, and pepper. Cook 5 to 6 minutes, stirring well until vegetables start to soften. Stir in quinoa.

4. Transfer vegetable mixture to a 7x11" baking dish, and bake 20 to 25 minutes until sprouts are fork-tender. Serve immediately.