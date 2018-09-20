The Vegetarian Burger to Kill Your Cravings

Years ago, California native Ian Bryant, who’s now chef at the Ranch in Malibu, would crave a burger after an eight-hour surf sesh. But to get healthier, Bryant transitioned to veganism. To kill cravings and recover from a day on the water, he now grills up this veggie burger, which features a meaty portabella mushroom and packs less than 400 calories. Take one bite, and we seriously doubt you’ll be asking “Where’s the beef?”

The Veggie Burger to Kill Your Cravings Cook time: 15 min. You'll need 1 cup coconut aminos

1 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1 tbsp maple syrup

1/2 tsp cumin

Salt and black pepper

1 large portabella mushroom cap, stem removed

1 slice vegan cheese

1 bun

Heirloom tomato slices

Red onion slices

Romaine lettuce

Pickles

Ketchup

Mustard

Want to go meat-free more often? Try taking nonmeat foods you already like (such as rice and beans) and mixing in veggies to make them more satiating.