3 Ways to Enjoy Drinking Alcohol Without Getting Fat

While we certainly won't bash boozing with the boys, there is a way to do so intelligently—and so it won't undo all the work you did in the gym prior to your drinking session.
Keep the following in mind before your night out:
- Think about how many drinks you plan to have ahead of time. This helps you pace yourself. For example, maybe have one with appetizers and one with dinner.
- Also, opt for liquor to get the most out of your drinks. Vodka, gin, and tequila have fewer calories than beer, but will give you a buzz pretty quickly. Be sure to stay away from sugary mixers, too.
- Lastly, make a point to have a glass of water between each drink. Staying hydrated will ensure that you're not only drinking because you're thirsty (a challenge on hot nights), and help your body process the alcohol more quickly than if you're dehydrated. (It'll also help reduce the impact of a hangover.)