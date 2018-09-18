5 Simple Tips for Carving a Solid Six Pack

No matter how many crunches you struggle through in an effort to build the perfect six-pack abs, you won't reach your goal without tweaking the rest of your lifestyle to shred down and reveal them.

If you've been making an effort to keep your diet in check but still haven't made progress, these five quick, easy tips can help speed it along.

Maryann Walsh, R.D., is a Florida-based registered dietitian with a bachelor’s degree in biology and dietetics and a master’s degree in food and nutrition. For more, visit mwalshnutrition.com.