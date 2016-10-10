15 Foods That Are Healthier Than You Think

The most important thing to remember when you begin to overhaul your diet is balanced eating: creating a healthy pattern overall will have a far greater impact on your health and well-being than eating a bowl of spinach one day and a bowl of ice cream the next.

"Taste and enjoyment plus nutrition quality is the winning combination," says Rebecca Scritchfield R.D.N., H.F.S., author of the upcoming book Body Kindness. "The following foods end up on the 'no' list of many clients and health experts, but I say 'yes' to these as part of a healthy, mindful eating plan."

So set aside your preconceived notions, and take a hard look at the nutrition facts for these surprisingly good-for-you foods.