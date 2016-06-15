PeopleImages / Getty

5 Ways an Unhealthy Diet Can Ruin Your Sex Life

No doubt about it. Poor food choices can affect your sexual desire and performance.

What you put on your plate directly affects how your body produces and manages hormones. And while factors like stress, sleep and your workouts all impact your sex drive, your diet can really make or break your libido and sexual performance.

Struggling in the bedroom lately? Here are 5 ways that an unhealthy diet might be sabotaging your sex life.

1. Increased Inflammation

Maintaining adequate levels of sex hormones, such as testosterone and estrogen, is critical for both men and women who want to maintain a healthy libido, especially as they get older. A healthy mindset and good circulation are also key for sexual performance, but inflammation can negatively impact all of these factors. As it turns out, inflammation is at the root of most diseases, including poor sexual health.

The good news is that you can greatly reduce inflammation by avoiding some of the factors that drive it up quickly, especially in your diet. Foods like corn and soybean oil, pasteurized dairy, refined carbohydrates, conventional meat, sugar and trans fats are known to trigger inflammation in the body. And while you’re working to reduce and eventually eliminate those foods, it’s also important to load up on anti-inflammatory foods like green vegetables, blueberries, salmon, coconut oil, walnuts and turmeric.

2. Depleted Testosterone

Preserving sexual health has a lot to do with managing testosterone levels, since this key hormone is needed for strong sexual desire, a healthy libido, and sexual satisfaction. In fact, testosterone is a metabolism booster and partially responsible for keeping us feeling young and fit, which is why low testosterone has been linked with muscle depletion, chronic fatigue, lowered sexual arousal and a general decline in your mood.

And while testosterone is obviously important for males’ sexual health, don’t overlook the fact that healthy adult women also require testosterone; they make up to 300 micrograms of testosterone in their ovaries and adrenal glands every day.

Want to up your T levels naturally? Beef up your better sex meal plan with selenium-rich foods like nuts (especially Brazil nuts) and wild-caught fish like tuna, halibut or sardines. Selenium helps your body deal with stress and plays a role in maintaining testosterone levels. Also important to consume is plenty of lean protein for zinc. This mineral has been shown to support testosterone production and is needed to maintain adequate energy levels. Some of the best sources are seeds, including pumpkin or sunflower seeds, plus grass-fed/pasture-raised meat, like beef, poultry or lamb.

3. Trouble Getting It Up, and Keeping It Up

Maybe it’s not your sexual desire that’s the problem, but you’re bedroom performance could still leave much to be desired. You may not know this, but, in addition to low testosterone levels and inflammation, poor circulation is a key contributor to erectile dysfunction. And if you do suffer from frequent or even occasional problems in this department, you’ll be happy to know that around 70 percent of impotence or ED cases can be resolved by making healthy lifestyle changes.

Nitric oxide is one molecule that plays a role in regulating blood pressure, enhancing erectile ability and boosting brain function, so you can begin to beat ED by filling up on more nitric oxide-rich foods like beets, dark chocolate and leafy greens.

Then, to beat sluggish circulation and make sure you’re always ready to perform when the mood strikes, try cutting back or eliminating these foods:

  • Refined vegetable oils: A like corn, soybean, canola or safflower are all pro-inflammatory and can worsen underlying causes of impotence. They’re found in most processed foods and used by many restaurants, so read ingredient labels carefully and ask for your food to be prepped in olive oil, butter or coconut oil instead.
  • Overly salty foods: A sodium-heavy diet can contribute to impotence; just another reason to cook more at home. Increase your potassium intake (to counterbalance too much salt) and avoid fast food, processed meats, frozen meals and overuse of condiments to cut out sodium and reduce its effects.
4. Zapped Energy Levels

When you feel like you’re running on empty, sex might be the last thing on your mind, and as it turns out, a lack of energy might be one of the first signs of low testosterone. All the more reason to clean up your diet. Foods that can squash your overall energy levels and, subsequently, your desire for sex include:

  • Overly-sugary foods: These negatively impact blood sugar levels, giving you a rush short-term rush of energy followed by a fast dip and prolonged sluggishness. 
  • Too much caffeine: For some people, overindulgence in caffeine can keep them up at night, increase anxiety and affect sexual performance. Limit yourself to no more than two cups of coffee in the morning, and get them finished before noon.
  • Alcohol: Sure, a glass of wine or two can get you in the mood to groove, but too much alcohol can cause fatigue, increase inflammation, weight gain and trouble getting good sleep.
5. Weight Gain

Carrying around excess weight isn’t great for your heart or stamina, but it also can damage your self-esteem, which makes it a lot harder to get in the mood. To help avoid weight gain, try adding in more:

  • Foods high in fiber: Filling up on natural sources of fiber keeps you regular, which means you won’t be carrying around extra toxic sludge. More fiber also means you’re likely taking in plenty of other nutrients, since things like veggies, beans, nuts, seeds and fruit are the best way to increase your fiber intake. Fiber also helps you feel fuller, benefits your cardiovascular system, and improves gut health, all of which play a part in hormone production and weight management.
  • Fresh produce: You want the majority of your diet to be fresh, whole foods with the least amount of ingredients as possible. All types of fruits and veggies are great, since they provide electrolytes which are needed for physical performance, and the antioxidant vitamin E that is linked to better blood flow and reduced inflammation.
