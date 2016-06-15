5 Ways an Unhealthy Diet Can Ruin Your Sex Life

2. Depleted Testosterone

Preserving sexual health has a lot to do with managing testosterone levels, since this key hormone is needed for strong sexual desire, a healthy libido, and sexual satisfaction. In fact, testosterone is a metabolism booster and partially responsible for keeping us feeling young and fit, which is why low testosterone has been linked with muscle depletion, chronic fatigue, lowered sexual arousal and a general decline in your mood.

And while testosterone is obviously important for males’ sexual health, don’t overlook the fact that healthy adult women also require testosterone; they make up to 300 micrograms of testosterone in their ovaries and adrenal glands every day.

Want to up your T levels naturally? Beef up your better sex meal plan with selenium-rich foods like nuts (especially Brazil nuts) and wild-caught fish like tuna, halibut or sardines. Selenium helps your body deal with stress and plays a role in maintaining testosterone levels. Also important to consume is plenty of lean protein for zinc. This mineral has been shown to support testosterone production and is needed to maintain adequate energy levels. Some of the best sources are seeds, including pumpkin or sunflower seeds, plus grass-fed/pasture-raised meat, like beef, poultry or lamb.