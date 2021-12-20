The 20 Hottest Female Celebrities
After trying so many weight loss pills in the past that never worked, I was skeptical about PhenQ.
But after using it for 30 days, I must admit that I’m blown away by my results!
The makers promise it will suppress your appetite, give you more energy, and make your weight loss journey so much easier.
For me it has lived up to their claims and I’ve also been enjoying the new and delicious PhenQ weight loss shakes.
They’re low in calories, tasty and really fill me right up.
For the past 30 days I’ve been following a low carb diet, taking the PhenQ pills in the morning and drinking the new shakes for my lunch and have seen some amazing results.
Carry on reading to find out what PhenQ has done for me and see what it can do for you!
As a supplement company, PhenQ sells two primary products:
I used both together to lose weight, so I’ll be covering both in my review!
But to keep things easy and organized, we’ll start with the weight loss pills.
To make the most of the PhenQ weight loss pills, you should take them every day. This will help:
And if you’re worried about the usual side effects associated with trying to lose weight, don’t be!
PhenQ is designed to give you energy, not take it away.
From my experience you won’t feel tired, and you won’t want to give up on your new weight loss plan after 24 hours!
But what about the PhenQ weight loss shakes?
When I first discovered PhenQ, I thought they just sold pills. Imagine my surprise when I discovered their delicious “Complete Meal Shakes” for weight loss.
I couldn’t decide between the two flavors, so I purchased both Vanilla and Chocolate.
Totally worth it!
They’re both low-carb (5 carbs) and low-calorie (269 calories), which helped me with my diet.
The shakes also helped:
Plus, PhenQ’s shakes contain 24 essential vitamins and minerals per serving, further helping you in your weight loss regime!
But what happens when you combine the shakes and the pills together?
It should make losing weight even easier right?
Well, it did for me!
But before we discuss my results, let’s have a look at PhenQ’s ingredients to get the full picture.
Surely if the products truly work, there’ll be studies to back them up right?
The PhenQ weight loss pills and shakes are made of safe, natural ingredients, no matter your age!
But safe and natural ingredients don’t necessarily mean weight loss.
So, what’s the deal?
I dived into PhenQ’s ingredients to find out, paying special mind to any science-backed studies that confirm that PhenQ does its job by helping you lose weight.
Using that research, I’ll discuss both products’ most effective ingredients next, starting with the pills!
Overall, I was very happy with the science-backed ingredients that make up PhenQ’s weight loss pills.
But what about its shakes?
Here’s the label and what’s inside:
Additionally, PhenQ’s weight loss shakes also have coconut oil in them. And if you’re a fan of coconut oil, you’ll know it helps boost your energy levels and suppress your appetite!
Plus, coconut oil is a healthy source of fat – and fat is necessary to your health, hormones, and overall weight loss journey.
So, thanks to this superb ingredient, you don’t have to worry about a slow metabolism causing trouble!
Overall, my research confirmed that PhenQ’s Meal Shakes are made of lots of protein, moderate levels of healthy fats, and barely any calories – making for the perfect weight loss meal!
It’s easy to see why PhenQ is so reputable in the weight-loss industry.
In fact, the company has helped over 200,000 customers burn fat and get in shape!
How about we take a closer look at what people are saying?
Reading reviews is a main part of my research process. What better way to gauge a product than to read real customer experiences?
So, when I fired up PhenQ’s website and checked out its reviews, I was happily surprised by what I found!
For example, Taiylah lost 44lbs in 90 days while using the PhenQ tablets!
They even gave her more energy (making her more active) and helped rid her of unhealthy eating habits!
I won’t bore you with a long list of reviews, though. If you want to read more incredible PhenQ results, you can click here instead!
But, at the very least, it’s worth mentioning that the PhenQ weight loss shakes are also popular, despite being so new!
Take Jane, for example, who uses the PhenQ shakes as a balanced breakfast. She especially loves the chocolate flavor, which makes her think of chocolate donuts!
And, best of all, she dropped three dress sizes!
Seeing real customers’ happy experiences with PhenQ’s products was a relief. But I needed to try it myself to see if it was worth the hubbub!
So, let’s finally talk about my results!
Losing weight has never been easy. Is it supposed to be?
Probably not. But surely, after years of trying to get healthier, I should’ve made some progress!
It was so disheartening, and I was actually about to give up.
Fortunately, my friend wasn’t swayed by my pessimistic attitude and instead sent me dozens of weight loss articles on nutrition and diets.
Yeah, it was annoying at first… but it ultimately led me to PhenQ.
It also helped me fine-tune the diet I’d follow while taking the PhenQ supplements. And I’m not about to keep it a secret.
So, take a look. Here’s how I used the PhenQ products to lose weight:
By combining the above steps and being patient, you should experience incredible weight loss results.
But where does PhenQ come in, exactly?
Well, if you’re like me and you’ve dabbled in many different diets and exercise regimes before, you know how hard it is to stick with it.
It’s easy to get crabby and exhausted, especially if you’re fasting during breakfast and lowering your carb intake.
So, here’s how PhenQ fits into it:
When I started on my PhenQ regime, I bought a 30-day supply of the pills, and two bags of the weight loss shakes (as I said, I couldn’t choose between the flavors, so I got one Chocolate and one Vanilla).
Your order should arrive fairly quickly – mine came in just three days.
And if your experience is anything like mine, you’ll be shedding the weight in no time!
But just what was my experience? Let me tell you.
Now it’s 30 days later, and this morning I got up the courage to weigh myself again. 142lbs (64.41kg) – I lost 17 pounds in 30 days!
I won’t lie, though. I had a couple of weak moments where I ate some sweets or pastries. But I’m a firm believer in allowing a cheat snack now and then. There’s nothing wrong with rewarding yourself!
Likewise, I wasn’t able to exercise after work every day, and some evenings were more stressful than others.
But I stuck to my PhenQ regime more than I’ve ever stuck to any other diet or health plan, and it paid off!
My favorite part of my weight loss journey is probably the compliments I’m getting from my friends, family, and even people I only see occasionally!
They say I got that “healthy glow.” 🙂
It’s probably true because I feel healthier. I’m happy, I’m confident, and I’m finally comfortable in my skin.
But my journey isn’t over yet. In fact, I just ordered three more bottles of PhenQ pills and two more bags of the shakes.
Which leads me to say…it’s worth it. If you want the ultimate solution for curbing your cravings, increasing your energy, and burning body fat, PhenQ is it.
But if you’re not satisfied with your results, there’s a 60-day money-back guarantee so you’ve got nothing to lose!
Want to see what PhenQ can do for you? Click here to go to the official website.
For some reason the shakes aren’t listed on the homepage, but you can find the shakes on the PhenQ website here!
This content provided by our partners at skinnyviews.com