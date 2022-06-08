For the past few years, I’ve been testing out some of the best testosterone booster supplements on the market.

As we get older, our testosterone levels plummet, making us feel tired, making it harder to gain muscle or burn fat, and sending our sex drive down the toilet.

Testosterone boosters are a safe and natural way to top up your testosterone without the need for doctor visits and injections.

But which ones work?

I’ve tested dozens of them, and most are a total waste of money.

But there are some that I could feel working.

Here’s my list of the top 5 best testosterone boosters that work:

My number 1 pick is safe, powerful, and works fast.

So, let’s start with why I think TestoPrime is the best testosterone booster and what it will do for you.

1: TestoPrime

If I could recommend just one testosterone booster, it would be TestoPrime.

I felt it kick in within days with this product, and the results were life-changing.

It only took a couple of days to arrive, and here’s what happened when I started taking it:

I started sleeping better and waking up feeling refreshed.

I had more energy throughout the day.

I found it easier to work out. It helped me burn fat, gain some muscle, and get in shape.

I felt more focused and productive.

People started telling me I look younger and healthier.

It also comes with a lifetime money-back guarantee, so if you’re not happy with your results, you can get your money back.

Get your TestoPrime from the official website here to ensure you’re getting the real stuff.

What’s In TestoPrime?

I was surprised at how effective TestoPrime is, so I took a closer look at the ingredients to see what’s inside.

Here’s what I found out:

D-Aspartic Acid

TestoPrime contains 2000mg of this amino acid.

And there’s plenty of science backing it up. Here are just a couple of impressive studies that stood out to me:

This study was set up to investigate the effects of D-Aspartic Acid on 23 men aged between 27 and 37. After just 12 days of daily D-Aspartic Acid supplementation, 20 men showed increased testosterone levels with an average increase of 42%.

And study focused on how D-Aspartic Acid affected testosterone. After 90 days of taking D-Aspartic Acid, 30 volunteers had an impressive 60% increase in testosterone levels. And their sperm count was also up by around 80%.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek is a plant that’s been linked to boosting testosterone.

This study examined 49 men during 8 weeks of resistance training. 26 men were given 500mg of Fenugreek every day during the trial, while the rest took a placebo. At the end of the study, the Fenugreek supplemented group had significantly improved testosterone levels. They also showed increased strength and less overall body fat when compared to the placebo group.

Green Tea Extract

Green tea contains catechins, which have benefits when it comes to testosterone. It can also boost your metabolism, helping you to lose that hard-to-shift belly fat.

This study concluded that “catechins increased plasma testosterone in male rats.”

And this study examined the link between green tea and metabolism. It found that in just 24 hours, green tea consumption increased fat burning by 16%.

Ashwagandha Extract

This traditional Indian herb has numerous positive effects on your body. It’s been proven to increase your muscle-building capability, help burn fat, plus boost sperm count and libido.

This study examined how Ashwagandha affected muscle strength and size. 57 men performed resistance training for 8 weeks. Half of them were given 300mg of Ashwagandha twice per day, while the other half took a placebo. At the end of the trial, the Ashwagandha group showed significantly increased muscle strength and size compared to the placebo group. With an average bicep growth of 5.3cm compared to 1.4cm.

Panax Ginseng Extract

This natural plant has been used for centuries in China to help with various health issues.

An effective 8000mg of Ginseng is packed into TestoPrime because of its powerful libido-boosting benefits.

Patients with ED (erectile dysfunction) were investigated in this study. After just 8 weeks, men that took Ginseng showed a 30% improved libido, plus their overall sexual satisfaction increased by 33%.

And this study examined the effect Ginseng had on testosterone. It involved 66 patients and concluded that Ginseng increases both free and total testosterone levels in the body.

TestoPrime also includes vitamins and minerals that are essential for testosterone production.

After trying it for myself and feeling first-hand how TestoPrime gave me more energy, improved focus, and helped me get in shape, I’d recommend it to anyone.

I think it’s well-deserving of the number 1 spot on this list of best testosterone boosters and well worth a try if you want to increase your testosterone levels and get all the benefits that come with it.

Plus, it comes with a lifetime money-back guarantee, so you have nothing to lose by trying it.

If you aren’t impressed with your results, just send them an email and get your money back.

Click here to visit the official TestoPrime website and see what it will do for you!

2: Testo-Max

Next on our list of best testosterone boosters is Testo-Max by CrazyBulk.

CrazyBulk has been in the fitness industry for over 10 years and continues to improve its products.

I think they’ve done a great job with Testo-Max.

It was nowhere near as fast-acting or as powerful as TestoPrime, so it didn’t get the title of best testosterone booster on this list, but I could feel it working.

It’s been formulated to mimic Sustanon, a popular steroid used in the 1970s, to deliver the following impressive benefits:

Extreme strength

Enhanced performance

Reduced recovery time

But unlike Sustanon, Testo-Max is 100% natural and perfectly safe to use.

Let’s look at the ingredients to see how Testo-Max works.

D-Aspartic Acid: This amino acid manufactures luteinizing hormone, which is responsible for telling your body to produce testosterone. It’s been proven again and again to skyrocket your T-levels. Making you feel energized, strong, and confident!

This amino acid manufactures luteinizing hormone, which is responsible for telling your body to produce testosterone. It’s been proven again and again to skyrocket your T-levels. Making you feel energized, strong, and confident! Nettle Leaf Extract: Nettles are packed with a highly effective substance called lignans. This study shows how lignans prevent testosterone from binding to something called SHBG (sex hormone-binding globulin). This frees up the amount of testosterone in your blood, improving your ability to build muscle, recover after a heavy workout, and focus on challenging tasks.

Nettles are packed with a highly effective substance called lignans. This study shows how lignans prevent testosterone from binding to something called SHBG (sex hormone-binding globulin). This frees up the amount of testosterone in your blood, improving your ability to build muscle, recover after a heavy workout, and focus on challenging tasks. Ginseng Red Powder: This powerful plant not only sends your T-production into overdrive but also boosts your libido. This study looked at 143 men for 8 weeks. The men that took Ginseng reported a 30% improved libido. And this study showed that Ginseng could increase both free and total testosterone in the body.

This powerful plant not only sends your T-production into overdrive but also boosts your libido. This study looked at 143 men for 8 weeks. The men that took Ginseng reported a 30% improved libido. And this study showed that Ginseng could increase both free and total testosterone in the body. Fenugreek Extract: This study looked at 49 men over 8 weeks and concluded that Fenugreek increases T-levels, significantly increases strength, and reduces body fat.

Testo-Max also contains essential vitamins and minerals to boost your natural testosterone production.

Things like zinc and magnesium are included to replace what you lose in sweat during a challenging workout.

Customers like Richard like it too:

Richard just completed a 30-day cycle of Testo-Max. He’s lost weight, become stronger, and has rediscovered his passion for working out!

You can read more reviews on the official Testo-Max website here.

I think Testo-Max deserves its spot at number 2 on this list of best testosterone boosters.

CrazyBulk is a trusted and well-respected brand in the fitness space and has done its research with this all-natural product.

It’s designed to give you the amazing benefits of Sustanon without the nasty side effects.

If you’re looking for a supplement that will improve your energy levels, help you become stronger and more explosive in the gym, and feel younger, then this is a great choice.

Click here to visit the official Testo-Max website and see what it can do for you!

3: Testogen

The third on our list of best testosterone boosters is Testogen.

And there’s an absolute mountain of scientific studies to prove its effectiveness.

With a staggering 80 research papers referenced on their website, Testogen has the most science behind it than any other supplement on our list!

I used Testogen for almost three months before finding TestoPrime and found it a great product.

The effects were more subtle and consistent, and I found it great for overall well-being.

This quality formula is designed to boost testosterone naturally, giving you:

Improved energy

Increased stamina

More effective muscle growth

Stronger libido

Faster fat loss

Increased sex drive

And they’ve been around for more than ten years and has more than 108,823 customers worldwide.

Like the other supplements on our list, it’s made from 100% natural ingredients to deliver a legal and safe boost to your testosterone levels.

What’s Inside Testogen?

Here’s a quick rundown of the ingredients used in Testogen:

D-Aspartic Acid: D-Aspartic Acid naturally elevates your T-production by increasing luteinizing hormone levels. This study looked at ten obese men aged 42. They were given D-Aspartic Acid for 28 days. At the end of the trial, their testosterone had increased by over 20%. This shows just how powerful D-Aspartic Acid is at skyrocketing your testosterone production.

D-Aspartic Acid naturally elevates your T-production by increasing luteinizing hormone levels. This study looked at ten obese men aged 42. They were given D-Aspartic Acid for 28 days. At the end of the trial, their testosterone had increased by over 20%. This shows just how powerful D-Aspartic Acid is at skyrocketing your testosterone production. Boron: Research shows that Boron can significantly increase testosterone and reduce estrogen. This study involved eight healthy male volunteers. They were given 10mg of Boron for seven days. At the end of the trial, their free testosterone levels had increased, and their estradiol (estrogen) levels had decreased significantly. This means that taking Testogen pushes your T-levels higher and reduces your unwanted estradiol levels. For bigger, stronger, and leaner gains!

Research shows that Boron can significantly increase testosterone and reduce estrogen. This study involved eight healthy male volunteers. They were given 10mg of Boron for seven days. At the end of the trial, their free testosterone levels had increased, and their estradiol (estrogen) levels had decreased significantly. This means that taking Testogen pushes your T-levels higher and reduces your unwanted estradiol levels. For bigger, stronger, and leaner gains! Black Pepper Extract: This clever ingredient boosts the effectiveness of all other substances in Testogen by up to 30%. Giving you better, faster, and more noticeable results!

This clever ingredient boosts the effectiveness of all other substances in Testogen by up to 30%. Giving you better, faster, and more noticeable results! Korean Red Ginseng Extract: This remarkable root has various benefits. It can boost both your free and total testosterone, improve your libido, and push your energy levels through the roof! Making it a critical all-around ingredient in Testogen.

Testogen also contains Fenugreek, Nettle Leaf, Magnesium, Zinc, and a powerful Vitamin combo.

These have all been specially selected because of their incredible effects on boosting your body’s T-production.

Customers are getting great results with Testogen too:

Mitch wanted to improve his energy levels to push harder in the gym. After two months of using Testogen, he feels leaner and stronger than ever!

There are tons more Testogen reviews worth checking out here if you’re thinking of buying.

There’s no denying that the Testogen development team has done its research.

With over 80 studies highlighting the benefits of every ingredient, they’ve pulled out all the stops.

And although I didn’t feel it to be as effective as TestoPrime or Testo-Max, I noticed significant improvements in my overall energy levels and feeling of well-being when I was using it.

I think it deserves a place on this list of the best testosterone boosters.

Click here to visit the official Testogen website and see what it can do for you!

4: TestoFuel

At number 4 on this best testosterone booster list, we have TestoFuel.

If you’re struggling to pack on muscle mass despite hours in the gym, TestoFuel is for you.

Mr. Olympia Master Robby Robinson even endorses it. At 70 years old, there’s nothing this legend hasn’t achieved in the body-building world.

With a wealth of gym experience, Robby swears by TestoFuel, using it every day to elevate his T-levels and maintain a body that most 20-year-olds would be proud of.

When I used TestoFuel, I felt the main benefits during my workouts. I felt stronger, more energized, and more explosive during sets.

TestoFuel has been specially formulated to provide an impressive list of benefits to your body:

Increase muscle growth

Gain more strength

Lose weight

Get energized

Improve mood

Boost confidence

Skyrocket libido

So basically, it rewinds your body clock, so you feel young, strong, and unbeatable!

Plus helps you lose that hard-to-shift belly fat!

What’s In TestoFuel?

The TestoFuel development team has put a ton of time and effort into selecting ingredients and optimizing the dosage.

So you get the perfect blend of premium substances that hit the turbo button on your body’s testosterone production.

Oyster Extract: Oysters contain exceptional levels of zinc, which has been proven to boost your sex drive and skyrocket testosterone. This study investigated how shellfish act as an organic testosterone booster in rats. It concluded that after 50-days, Oyster supplementation significantly boosted T-levels. So TestoFuel can help you feel young and confident again and boost your bedroom performance!

Oysters contain exceptional levels of zinc, which has been proven to boost your sex drive and skyrocket testosterone. This study investigated how shellfish act as an organic testosterone booster in rats. It concluded that after 50-days, Oyster supplementation significantly boosted T-levels. So TestoFuel can help you feel young and confident again and boost your bedroom performance! Fenugreek: A powerhouse plant that’s been linked to testosterone. This study involved 50 men aged 35 to 65 years. Following 12 weeks of taking 500mg/day of Fenugreek, free testosterone levels improved by 46% in 90% of the men. The volunteers also reported improved mood and mental alertness, plus their sperm count had significantly increased. This means that TestoFuel not only increases T-levels but also boosts your focus and alertness, helping you power through tough workouts.

A powerhouse plant that’s been linked to testosterone. This study involved 50 men aged 35 to 65 years. Following 12 weeks of taking 500mg/day of Fenugreek, free testosterone levels improved by 46% in 90% of the men. The volunteers also reported improved mood and mental alertness, plus their sperm count had significantly increased. This means that TestoFuel not only increases T-levels but also boosts your focus and alertness, helping you power through tough workouts. D-Aspartic Acid: Research shows this key ingredient regulates testosterone in your body. It helps you make the luteinizing hormone, which effectively kickstarts T-production. Making you feel motivated and full of energy.

Research shows this key ingredient regulates testosterone in your body. It helps you make the luteinizing hormone, which effectively kickstarts T-production. Making you feel motivated and full of energy. Zinc: This study highlights what happens to men on a zinc-deficient diet. After 20 weeks, their testosterone readings decreased by a shocking 75%! TestoFuel contains extra zinc to keep your levels topped up and healthy, promoting effective T-production.

TestoFuel also contains vitamins and minerals proven to push your testosterone levels further.

For example, vitamin D3 is included as it’s been linked to healthy testosterone production.

Your body creates D3 naturally when exposed to UV rays. But unfortunately, most men don’t get enough sunlight, so they become deficient.

TestoFuel customers are getting excellent results.

Paul was tired of being overweight and out of shape. He lacked energy and motivation as he became middle-aged.

After just a few weeks of taking TestoFuel, he noticed a difference. 4 months later, he feels great and has his confidence back!

Daniel noticed a boost in his strength and energy levels after just one month of taking TestoFuel. He highly recommends it to anyone serious about gaining lean muscle.

Kevin chose to use TestoFuel because of the safe, natural ingredients and fully transparent labelling. He says it gives him strength, stamina and even improves his mood!

There are tons more TestoFuel reviews with before and after pictures worth checking out here.

I was impressed with TestoFuel, and the fact Robby Robinson uses it at 70 years old!

If your goal is to build muscle and get stronger, then TestoFuel might be the best testosterone booster.

Click here to visit the official TestoFuel website and see what it can do for you!

5: TestRX

The final supplement on our list of top testosterone boosters is TestRX.

It’s another high-quality product that contains a powerful unique ingredient called ZMA.

This remarkable substance combines zinc, magnesium aspartate, and vitamin B6.

These compounds have been proven to boost protein synthesis and muscle growth, making TestRX perfect for anyone looking to pack on extra muscle mass and get ripped (no matter what your age).

Overall, TestRX has been formulated to help with:

Increased muscle mass

Higher energy levels

Stronger performance

Faster weight loss

Boosted libido

What’s In TestRX?

Let’s look at all the ingredients in TestRX and the science behind them.

Zinc: This essential mineral is vital for healthy testosterone production. This study showed low zinc diets could cause a 75% decrease in T-levels after just 20 weeks! And this study examined the effects of ZMA on football players. ZMA supplementation boosted free testosterone by 33% in 8 weeks.

This essential mineral is vital for healthy testosterone production. This study showed low zinc diets could cause a 75% decrease in T-levels after just 20 weeks! And this study examined the effects of ZMA on football players. ZMA supplementation boosted free testosterone by 33% in 8 weeks. Magnesium Aspartate: Magnesium is another compound linked to testosterone production. And if you exercise regularly, it can have an even bigger impact on your levels. This study lasted four weeks and involved giving athletes 10mg of magnesium per kg of body weight per day. The study concluded that testosterone levels increased with magnesium intake. The increases were even higher in men who also exercised. Making TestRX perfect for active men looking to boost their testosterone levels and make killer gains.

Magnesium is another compound linked to testosterone production. And if you exercise regularly, it can have an even bigger impact on your levels. This study lasted four weeks and involved giving athletes 10mg of magnesium per kg of body weight per day. The study concluded that testosterone levels increased with magnesium intake. The increases were even higher in men who also exercised. Making TestRX perfect for active men looking to boost their testosterone levels and make killer gains. Vitamin B6: Studies show that vitamin B6 deficiency is linked to low testosterone and high estrogen levels. As your body cannot store this essential vitamin, you must receive a daily dose. TestRX ensures you keep your B6 levels topped up to maximize your T-production.

Studies show that vitamin B6 deficiency is linked to low testosterone and high estrogen levels. As your body cannot store this essential vitamin, you must receive a daily dose. TestRX ensures you keep your B6 levels topped up to maximize your T-production. Vitamin K2: Vitamin K helps reduce bone loss, regulate T-levels, and boost your cardio system. Helping you bulldoze through heavy workouts for faster gains.

Vitamin K helps reduce bone loss, regulate T-levels, and boost your cardio system. Helping you bulldoze through heavy workouts for faster gains. Vitamin D3: Your daily intake of TestRX helps you get all the vitamin D3 that your body needs to build testosterone. This study shows just how important D3 is. It concluded that low vitamin D levels in soldiers were strongly linked to low testosterone levels.

TestRX also contains D-Aspartic Acid and Fenugreek. Two potent and science-backed ingredients have been proven repeatedly to skyrocket your body’s ability to produce testosterone.

Giving you everything you need to pack on lean muscle, get stronger, and feel focused and motivated.

TestRX has positive customer reviews too!

Brad says that after just one week of using TextRX, he noticed an improvement in his gym performance! He also feels energized and more motivated than ever.

You can check out more reviews on the official TestRX website here.

Despite being slightly more expensive than its competitors, we still think TestRX is a quality product that deserves a spot on our list.

ZMA (zinc monomethionine aspartate, magnesium aspartate, and vitamin B6) is a premium ingredient that has been proven to boost natural testosterone production.

We’re also impressed with the generous 67-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 dedicated support.

Click here to visit the official TestRX website and see what it can do for you!

Best Testosterone Booster Supplements: Recap

So that concludes our list of the top 5 best testosterone boosters.

After trying many different products, these are the only ones that I could feel were working. The rest did nothing.

But if you’re still unsure, here’s the five again:

TestoPrime: My #1 pick. It’s powerful and works fast. Great for more energy, more muscle, fat burning, and overall well-being. And it comes with a lifetime money-back guarantee. Get yours here. Testo-Max: Developed by CrazyBulk, a trusted company in the fitness space. It’s designed to replicate all the power of Sustanon without the harmful side effects. So you’ll feel younger, stronger, and more focused. Get yours here. Testogen: With 80+ study references, the Testogen blend has a whole stack of scientific evidence backing it up. The research team has done a thorough job at hand-picking each ingredient to boost your T-levels. Get yours here. TestoFuel: TestoFuel is great if your goal is to build muscle. It’s recommended by 70-year-old former Mr. Olympia legend Robby Robinson. Get yours here. TestRX: Despite being slightly more expensive, I still like TestRX and its highly effective ingredient: ZMA. Get yours here.

If you still can’t decide which one to buy, I recommend going with my number 1 pick: TestoPrime.

It is the best testosterone booster by far because it works fast, it’s powerful, and is a great all-around product.

Plus, it comes with a lifetime money-back guarantee, so there’s no risk. If you don’t like it, you can get your money back.

So if you want more energy, faster muscle gains, rapid fat loss, and look and feel great, then get TestoPrime!

Click here to visit the official TestoPrime website and see what it can do for you.

Thanks for checking out my list of the top 5 best testosterone boosters. Good luck!

