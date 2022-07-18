This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.

Losing weight can be a real struggle!

Dealing with cravings and tiredness is no fun, and it can really get you down when the numbers on the scale won’t budge.

Which is why more and more of us are turning to weight loss pills for help.

A good weight loss pill will help boost your energy, suppress your appetite, and get rid of stubborn body fat.

But with thousands of them for sale online, which one should you buy?

Well, over the past few years, I’ve been researching and testing out lots of different weight loss supplements and have come up with a list of the five best weight loss pills that actually work:

PhenQ (Best overall) Leanbean (Great for suppressing appetite) Phen24 (day and night formula) Trimtone (one pill per day) Instant Knockout Cut (Great for men and women who do intense workouts)

The supplements above all helped to boost my energy, curb my cravings, and help me lose weight. Especially my number 1 pick: PhenQ

Carry on reading to learn more!

1: PhenQ

First place on my list of the best weight loss pills goes to PhenQ.

When I used PhenQ, I lost 17lbs (8kg) in 30 days.

I found it super effective at keeping me energized and suppressing my cravings.

They also sell some delicious low-calorie and low-carb weight loss shakes here that come in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors.

What Is PhenQ?

PhenQ contains an impressive blend of ingredients designed to make losing weight easy.

Take two pills per day, and you will experience:

More energy

Suppressed appetite

Rapid weight loss

It’s also great for improving your mood, which is great because we all know how irritated we can get when we’re dieting and trying to lose weight, and every little thing gets on our nerves.

The good news is that PhenQ is made from 100% natural ingredients, so you’ll get no negative side effects, and it’s completely safe to take regularly over long periods.

How Does PhenQ Work?

To understand how PhenQ works, let’s take a look at the ingredients and what they do:

Alpha-Lacys-Reset: This powerful substance contains alpha-lipoic acid and cysteine. This study shows how volunteers taking alpha-lipoic acid lost significantly more weight over 14 weeks compared to a placebo group. And this study concluded that people given 0.07g/kg of cysteine had reduced feelings of hunger. Making Alpha-Lacys-Reset great at helping you lose weight and resist sugary treats.

This powerful substance contains alpha-lipoic acid and cysteine. This study shows how volunteers taking alpha-lipoic acid lost significantly more weight over 14 weeks compared to a placebo group. And this study concluded that people given 0.07g/kg of cysteine had reduced feelings of hunger. Making Alpha-Lacys-Reset great at helping you lose weight and resist sugary treats. Capsimax Powder: Packed with capsaicin, this effective compound also works as an appetite suppressant. I found this 12-week study that involved 75 people. The capsaicin-supplemented group had 5.91% less fat and 6.68% less mass at the end of the trial. Proving that PhenQ helps boost your metabolism to burn through fat like never before

Packed with capsaicin, this effective compound also works as an appetite suppressant. I found this 12-week study that involved 75 people. The capsaicin-supplemented group had 5.91% less fat and 6.68% less mass at the end of the trial. Proving that PhenQ helps boost your metabolism to burn through fat like never before Chromium Picolinate: Chromium is super effective at reducing carb cravings. It works by regulating your blood sugar levels. This study lasted eight weeks and gave a daily 600mg dose of chromium to half the volunteers who showed a significantly reduced appetite compared to the control group.

Chromium is super effective at reducing carb cravings. It works by regulating your blood sugar levels. This study lasted eight weeks and gave a daily 600mg dose of chromium to half the volunteers who showed a significantly reduced appetite compared to the control group. Caffeine: This tried and tested stimulant increases your energy levels helping you to maintain an active lifestyle. It also boosts thermogenesis, increasing the rate at which your body burns calories. In fact, this study shows that just 100mg of caffeine will increase your metabolic rate by up to 4% over a 150-minute period.

This tried and tested stimulant increases your energy levels helping you to maintain an active lifestyle. It also boosts thermogenesis, increasing the rate at which your body burns calories. In fact, this study shows that just 100mg of caffeine will increase your metabolic rate by up to 4% over a 150-minute period. Nopal: From the leaves of cacti, this fiber-rich substance has a remarkable effect on your fat absorption rate. This study looked at 20 people over 45 days. 10 volunteers received daily doses of nopal and showed a much higher fat excretion rate compared to the placebo group (15.79% vs. 4.56%). Showing that PhenQ prevents your body from absorbing fat.

From the leaves of cacti, this fiber-rich substance has a remarkable effect on your fat absorption rate. This study looked at 20 people over 45 days. 10 volunteers received daily doses of nopal and showed a much higher fat excretion rate compared to the placebo group (15.79% vs. 4.56%). Showing that PhenQ prevents your body from absorbing fat. L-Carnitine Fumarate: This amino acid plays a vital role in how your body processes fat and can boost your fat-burning potential. This report concluded that people taking carnitine lost an average of 2.9lbs more than the placebo group.

The ingredients are impressive and backed by science; customers like Taiylah love it too!

She managed to shed an unbelievable 44lbs with the help of PhenQ. She now feels incredibly confident and happy with her new body!

You can read more PhenQ reviews here.

My Experience Using PhenQ

PhenQ is the best diet pill I’ve tried, making the weight loss process 10x easier.

When I used it, I was amazed at much it suppressed my appetite. I just never felt hungry.

And even though I was eating less and exercising hard, I still had energy and felt great.

Even friends and family were surprised at how fast I was losing weight and wanted to know how I was doing it!

So, if you find weight loss an uphill battle, give PhenQ a go.

It even comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

So, if you’re unsatisfied with your results, send them an email and get your money back.

Click here to visit the official PhenQ website and see what it will do for you!

2: Leanbean

Second place on my list of the best weight loss pills goes to Leanbean.

Leanbean is a similar product to PhenQ but contains a powerful appetite suppressant called Glucomannan.

This type of fiber expands in your stomach to make you feel full and is super effective.

Leanbean is a weight loss pill made especially for women who want to lose fat and get a toned, sculpted figure.

The makers say it increases energy levels, suppresses cravings, and makes weight loss easy.

And they’re not lying; it really works.

I tried Leanbean this past January after overeating over Christmas and lost 13lbs in one month!

How Does Leanbean Work?

What makes Leanbean unique is that it doesn’t contain any artificial stimulants.

Some diet pills are loaded with stimulants, making you anxious or jittery.

Leanbean contains caffeine from green coffee beans, making it a low stimulant, so you get a nice clean energy without the jitters.

I looked into the science behind the main ingredients of Leanbean, and here’s what I found:

Green Coffee Bean Extract: The primary energy source in Leanbean is Green Coffee Bean Extract, a natural form of caffeine. It has been clinically proven to help test subjects lose weight in as little as 8 weeks.

The primary energy source in Leanbean is Green Coffee Bean Extract, a natural form of caffeine. It has been clinically proven to help test subjects lose weight in as little as 8 weeks. Glucomannan: The main appetite suppressing ingredient in Leanbean is a type of dietary fiber called Glucomannan. This 8-week study found that test subjects who took 3,000 mg per lost an average of 5.5lbs.

The main appetite suppressing ingredient in Leanbean is a type of dietary fiber called Glucomannan. This 8-week study found that test subjects who took 3,000 mg per lost an average of 5.5lbs. Chromium Picolinate: The other appetite suppressant in Leanbean is Chromium Picolinate. According to this study, patients with depression experienced reduced appetites when they took this ingredient.

The other appetite suppressant in Leanbean is Chromium Picolinate. According to this study, patients with depression experienced reduced appetites when they took this ingredient. Vitamin B6 and B12: There are numerous studies showing that these vitamins help reduce fatigue and tiredness, which may be beneficial to dieters.

Having looked into the ingredients in Leanbean, I’m confident they are safe and will help you lose weight too.

They have tons of amazing testimonials with before and pictures on their website too.

Like Rebecca, who says that Leanbean helped her lose 10lbs and completely shut down her cravings for sugary, carb-laden foods.

You can read more amazing testimonials from real women on the official website.

My Leanbean Experience

I found Leanbean to be a super effective weight loss pill.

I felt very calm and focused when I used it and had a nice steady flow of energy.

It’s also the best appetite-suppressing weight loss pill on this list, thanks to the Glucomannan, and I never felt hungry while taking it.

It also helped me lose 13lbs in one month, so I wholeheartedly recommend this product.

Leanbean also comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee, so if you’re unhappy with your results, you can get your money back.

Click here to visit the official Leanbean website and see what it will do for you!

3: Phen24

Third on my list of the best weight loss pills goes to Phen24.

Phen24 is a unique weight loss supplement that has two different formulas; one for daytime and one for night-time.

Phen24 day capsules: increase your metabolism and energy levels, helping you burn more calories.

increase your metabolism and energy levels, helping you burn more calories. Phen24 night capsules: help you beat evening cravings and increase your night-time metabolism without making you feel restless.

Phen24 is the first weight loss pill to address that our metabolisms work differently at different times of the day.

How Does Phen24 Work?

Phen24’s day and night capsules have slightly different ingredients that help you burn fat around the clock.

I researched the ingredients in both formulas, and here’s what I found:

Phen24 Day Ingredients

The Phen24 day formula contains ingredients to help burn fat and boost your energy.

The most well-researched ingredients seem to be:

Caffeine: Numerous scientific studies have shown that caffeine can increase energy expenditure and support fat loss.

Numerous scientific studies have shown that caffeine can increase energy expenditure and support fat loss. Cayenne Powder: This study found that Cayenne Powder increases daily energy expenditure by 50 kcal.

This study found that Cayenne Powder increases daily energy expenditure by 50 kcal. Guarana Extract: Guarana has been shown to speed up the rate at which the body burns stored fat for fuel.

Phen24 Night Ingredients

The night formula doesn’t contain stimulants, so it won’t keep you up at night and will also suppress evening cravings for junk food.

Besides Glucomannan and Chromium, which are powerful appetite suppressants, the main ingredients in the night formula are:

Ascorbic Acid: This study found that ascorbic acid helps support weight management loss in adults.

This study found that ascorbic acid helps support weight management loss in adults. Calcium D-Pantothenate: Calcium D-Pantothenate has been shown to reduce visceral adipose tissue (VAT) and total fat mass in older adults.

Calcium D-Pantothenate has been shown to reduce visceral adipose tissue (VAT) and total fat mass in older adults. Green Tea Extract: According to this study, test subjects lost an average of 2.2 inches off their waists when they took a green tea supplement.

The only downside of Phen24 is that it has only 1,000mg of Glucomannan per serving, which is much less than Leanbean’s 3,000mg.

Despite this, I got great results when I used Phen24 for 30 days and would highly recommend it.

My Phen24 Experience

I liked the idea behind having a day and night-time formula and found it super effective.

During the day, Phen24 gave me more energy; at night, it suppressed my appetite and gave me a sense of calmness.

I used it for one month and lost 7lbs, which is not as much as my top 2 picks, but if you’re looking for 24/7 weight loss and something that will help suppress your cravings at night with no stimulants, then Phen24 is a great choice.

And it comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. So just like my top 2 picks, if you’re not happy, you can get a refund.

Click here to visit the official Phen24 website and learn more about what it will do for you!

4: Trimtone

Fourth place on my list of the best weight loss pills that actually work goes to Trimtone.

Trimtone is a natural fat burner made especially for women. The makers say it will help you burn fat and lose weight, even while you sleep.

How does Trimtone work?

Trimtone is designed to be taken once in the morning, just before breakfast.

This makes it ideal for those with busy schedules who want to take one capsule and get on with their day.

Trimtone is transparent about its ingredients, and if you’ve read this far through my review, most of them will be familiar to you:

Natural caffeine: The main energy source in Trimtone is natural caffeine.

The main energy source in Trimtone is natural caffeine. Glucomannan: Trimtone contains this research-backed form of dietary fiber to stifle cravings and hunger pangs.

Trimtone contains this research-backed form of dietary fiber to stifle cravings and hunger pangs. Green Coffee Extract: Green, raw coffee beans are high in a substance called chlorogenic acid which naturally suppresses your body’s ability to store glucose as body fat.

Green, raw coffee beans are high in a substance called chlorogenic acid which naturally suppresses your body’s ability to store glucose as body fat. Green Tea Extract: This trial showed that green tea supplements can reduce waist circumference significantly in as little as 8 weeks.

When I took Trimtone, I lost 6lbs in 30 days which is not bad but not as good as my top picks.

I’d say it’s great for anyone who is sensitive to caffeine or who wants to avoid the hassle of taking multiple pills.

Unfortunately, although Trimtone shares many of the same ingredients as other weight loss pills (Glucomannan, Green Coffee Extract, and Green Tea Extract), it seems underdosed and less powerful.

I lost an average of 1.5lbs per week when I tested Trimtone, so I know it works and is worth looking into.

Trimtone is backed by a generous 100-day money-back guarantee, so you can always try it and get a refund if it isn’t for you.

Click here to visit the official Trimtone website and learn more about how it will help you lose weight.

5: Instant Knockout Cut

Fifth place on my list of the best weight loss pills goes to Instant Knockout Cut.

This one is great for men and women who do intense workouts.

This one will give you tons of energy and suppress your appetite because it contains Glucomannan.

Instant Knockout Cut was developed with professional boxers, wrestlers, and MMA fighters in mind and is designed to help people meet weight limits fast.

When boxers and fighters need to hit a target weight quickly, this is the supplement they turn to.

How Does Instant Knockout Cut Work?

Instant Knockout Cut contains clinically-backed ingredients that help rev up your metabolism and keep you training hard even when you are cutting calories.

The most powerful ingredients in Instant Knockout Cut are:

Caffeine Anhydrous: According to this scientific review, this form of dehydrated caffeine positively affects fat loss.

According to this scientific review, this form of dehydrated caffeine positively affects fat loss. Green Tea Extract: Green tea has a proven effect on weight loss.

Green tea has a proven effect on weight loss. Cayenne Pepper Seeds: These seeds contain Capsaicin, a natural fat burner backed by solid research.

These seeds contain Capsaicin, a natural fat burner backed by solid research. Glucomannan: Instant Knockout Cut contains this research-backed form of dietary fiber that has been proven to keep hunger pangs at bay.

When my boyfriend gained quite a bit of weight over Christmas due to an injury and eating too much, he decided to try this one.

Right away, he was back to doing his intense workouts. He was full of energy and eating much less.

Even when I was snacking on something delicious, he wasn’t interested and told me he wasn’t hungry!

After 30 days, he lost more than 20lbs and looked leaner and fitter than he had in years.

He burned off a lot of belly fat, and we could see his abs again; yay!

Customers love it too!

Like Zac Johnson, who used Instant Knockout to get lean and ripped and gained 20kg on his deadlift.

It’s not just for men; women like Karol are also using it to burn fat!

I recommend checking out the testimonials page here for many more amazing Instant Knockout Cut before and after pictures.

If you want to combine a weight loss pill with intense exercise to get in the best shape of your life, this is the one for you.

Click here to visit the official Instant Knockout Cut website and learn more about what it can do for you!

Best Weight Loss Pills: Recap

That concludes my wrap-up of the top 5 best weight loss pills. I hope you found it helpful!

Here’s a quick recap of all five pills and why I rate them so highly:

PhenQ: Best overall weight loss pill for energy, appetite suppression, and fat loss. Get yours here. Leanbean: Great for appetite suppression and for those sensitive to caffeine. Get yours here. Phen24: Unique day and night formula. Boosts your energy during the day and suppresses your appetite at night for 24/7 weight loss. Get yours here. Trimtone: Just one pill daily in the morning for all-day weight loss. Get yours here. Instant Knockout Cut: Extreme fat burner for those who need to drop pounds fast. Ideal for those of you who do intense workouts. Get yours here.

Don’t forget that all these products come with a money-back guarantee, so you can always get a refund if you test them and they don’t work.

If I could recommend just one weight loss pill, it would be PhenQ because it’s a great all-around product and helped me lose the most weight.

Thanks for checking out my list of the top 5 best weight loss pills that actually work.

Click here to visit my number 1 choice: PhenQ, and see how it will help you lose weight fast!