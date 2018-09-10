5 Delicious Flavored Waters to Keep You Hydrated

When it’s hot as hell outside, staying hydrated becomes extra-important. Reach for these flavored waters to keep your body operating at peak level.
by Jenna Werner, R.D.
You already know that staying hydrated is one of the keys to any fitness routine (or healthy lifestyle, in general). You probably already know something else about hydration—water isn’t exactly bursting with flavor. And sometimes you just need to add a little taste to your drinks. But before you ruin your nutritional plan with unhealthy beverages like soda and sugary iced teas, you should know that there are plenty of flavored waters that can keep you hydrated without packing on the calories. Here are five of our favorites.
1. Maple
BEST FOR: Providing you with antioxidants. An eight-ounce serving of maple water is lower in calories, carbs, and sugar than coconut water, yet it contains more manganese, which has antioxidant properties. Another plus: its naturally sweet flavor.
BRAND WE LIKE: Sap on Tap
2. Watermelon
BEST FOR: A boost of vitamin C. Eight ounces of watermelon water contains a whopping 60% of your daily value of vitamin C (which is great for your immune system, connective tissue, bones, blood vessels, and skin), plus lots of potassium and magnesium.
BRAND WE LIKE: WTRMLN WTR
3. Aloe
BEST FOR: Healthy digestion. While it’s not rich in electrolytes, aloe water is a mildly sweet drink that has powerful hydrating qualities and even acts as a natural laxative. If you’re new to it, sip it slowly and monitor your body’s reaction.
BRAND WE LIKE: Aloe Gloe
4. Coconut
BEST FOR: Replenishing electrolytes. Eight ounces of unsweetened coconut water provide about 15 grams of carbohydrates—perfect for refueling energy stores after a tough gym session. It also packs a good amount of potassium.
BRANDS WE LIKE: Zico, Zola
5. Cactus
BEST FOR: Low- calorie hydration. With just 18 calories and four grams of naturally occurring sugar per eight ounces, cactus water is a good way to hydrate pre- or post-workout. It also offers potassium, magnesium, and a sneaky fruit flavor.