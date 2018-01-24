Boost Your Workout With AllMax Impact Igniter

Just as you need a key to start your vehicle’s ignition, you need the proper fuel in your tank to make certain your body is revving on all cylinders in the gym. Impact Igniter from AllMax contains a broad spectrum of research-backed ingredients that have been shown to improve workouts and drive muscle growth.

Here are the specific advantages you’ll derive when you supplement Impact Igniter before every weight-training session.

Impact Igniter boosts production of nitric oxide for better muscle pumps. This pre-workout product contains citrulline malate in the superior 2-to-1 ratio to increase nitric oxide, a gas molecule that encourages blood vessels to relax, allowing more blood and nutrients to flow to the muscle you’re training. This supports not only increased vascularity but also better recovery, faster muscle growth, and a significant reduction in the sensation of fatigue.

Impact Igniter reduces fatigue and supports recovery. N-acetylcysteine (NAC) is a specific form of the amino acid cysteine. This powerful amino works within muscle cells to scavenge harmful free radicals, which are generated during intense weight-training sessions. NAC reduces muscle soreness while enhancing recovery. The product provides 500 milligrams of NAC.

Impact Igniter improves muscle-cell volume and fuels your workouts with stored fat. The amino acid taurine drives fluids into muscle cells, which enhances recovery and growth, and helps balance your electrolytes. Also, caffeine helps boost energy and release body fat that you can then burn as energy. Impact Igniter contains 1,000mg of taurine and 400mg of caffeine.

IMPACT YOUR MOTIVATION

Impact Igniter includes higenamine, synephrine, and hordenine (from the same family as ephedrine, a stimulant). The combined dosage of 220mg accelerates fat utilization and provides extreme workout motivation so that you’re training at maximum capacity and increasing metabolism for more efficient body-fat burning throughout the day. Impact Igniter also includes the full efficacious 3.2 grams of beta-alanine. Available in Fruit Punch and Blue Raspberry.