If you’ve done any research into weight loss supplements, you’ve probably heard of a product called Leanbean.

It’s been used by thousands of men and women around the world.

They say it will give you more energy, suppress food cravings, and help you finally lose weight.

But does it work?

After using it for 90 days and getting surprisingly good results, I decided to write this review and share my results.

So, let’s get started!

What Is Leanbean?

Leanbean is a natural fat burner made for women by a company called Ultimate Life.

They say it helps make the whole weight loss process easier by:

Boosting your energy levels

Suppressing your appetite

Helping you burn fat faster

Improving your mood

Banishing cravings

Leanbean contains 11 natural ingredients and zero chemicals, stimulants, or other harmful ingredients.

The ingredients in Leanbean are backed by solid research and have been proven to work, and the official Leanbean website has dozens of testimonials from genuine customers.

Their brand ambassador is top model and surfer Bree Kleintop who talks about using Leanbean in the video below.

Because I got good results with Leanbean (which I’ll talk about in a minute), I decided to look into the ingredients to find out how it works.

How Does Leanbean Work?

The makers of Leanbean are pretty transparent about the ingredients and even have a page on their website where you can learn more about how it works.

Unlike other diet pills, there are no vague terms like ‘proprietary blends’ found in Leanbean.

Each ingredient is listed with details about what benefits it offers.

According to Ultimate Life, there are 11 low-stimulant ingredients in Leanbean.

The key word here is “low-stimulant” because most weight loss pills are nothing more than glorified caffeine pills, whereas Leanbean is about helping you lose weight, not pumping you full of caffeine.

Ultimate Life says that taking six Leanbean capsules daily (two before breakfast, lunch, and dinner) will help suppress your appetite, boost your energy, and make weight loss easy.

Let’s quickly look at the ingredients and find out how it works.

Here’s what I found out about the 11 ingredients in Leanbean:

Vitamin B6: Results from this 29-week study seem promising. Researchers administered a nutraceutical containing 1g leucine and 13mg pyridoxine and found that it helped enhance weight loss while maintaining lean muscle mass. Vitamin B12: B12 is well-absorbed, and its effect on weight loss has been examined in at least one weight-loss trial. Researchers explored the impact of a green Mediterranean/low-meat diet on serum B12 levels for 18 months and found that it positively affects body composition and weight loss. Chromium: Chromium has been shown to reduce appetite and food cravings and appears to help normalize blood glucose levels. Researchers in the study concluded that chromium could stimulate fat burning by keeping insulin levels low, which is a critical factor in weight loss. Zinc: Research has shown that being overweight or obese can increase the risk of zinc deficiency. The Zinc Oxide in Leanbean can help normalize zinc levels and stimulate weight loss. Potassium (as Potassium Chloride): Optimum chloride levels are essential to the weight loss process. This study found that potassium-enriched salt substitutes helped lower blood pressure in a group of test subjects, suggesting that it could help reduce fatigue and improve mood. Glucomannan: The superstar ingredient in Leanbean is a clinically proven form of dietary fiber called Glucomannan. This study found that test subjects who took Glucomannan and followed a calorie-controlled diet for eight weeks lost 5.5lbs on average. Glucomannan has become fairly popular and is featured in many diet pills, but only Leanbean contains the full 3,000 mg recommended by EU health regulators as a “clinically effective.” Garcinia Cambogia: Garcinia Cambogia is the name of the tropical fruit from which hydroxy citric acid is extracted. This has been clinically proven to increase metabolic function and suppress appetite. This 2012 evaluation of these ingredients reported that G. Cambogia extracts have been “associated with body weight and fat loss in experimental animals and humans.” Green Coffee Bean Extract: Leanbean claims to contain only low-stimulant ingredients, but it does contain green coffee bean extract, which is high in Chlorogenic acids. According to this study, chlorogenic acids have been shown to double fat loss when taken for eight weeks in conjunction with a calorie-controlled diet. Turmeric: According to this 2022 review of Curcuma longa, there is strong evidence that this root extract displays several anti-obesity actions, such as increased energy expenditure, improved lipid metabolism, and anti-inflammatory activity. Acai Berry Extract: This 2019 review of Acai berry extract found that it has been linked to enhanced fat burning and acts as a potent antioxidant. Bioperine: Bioperine is derived from black pepper extract and has been clinically proven to enhance the absorption of other vitamins and minerals. Essentially, it increases the bioavailability of the other ingredients in Leanbean.

After looking into the ingredients, I was impressed with all the studies and evidence I found that back up the claims that Leanbean is one of the best pills for weight loss.

And customers seem to love it!

Like Tabby, who lost 7.5kg in 2 months with Leanbean:

Tabby says that Leanbean is an amazing product if you want to lose stubborn body fat. It stopped her cravings, so she no longer snacks, and it gives her energy all day.

You can read lots more Leanbean reviews on the official website here.

I was excited to try it, so I bought some for myself!

My Leanbean Results

As someone who has always struggled to lose weight, I was skeptical about Leanbean.

My biggest problems when it comes to losing weight are:

I get tired when I eat less.

I get major cravings for junk food like chocolate and ice cream.

I don’t have the energy to exercise.

I will lose some weight and then gain it back.

I get moody and irritable when I’m on a diet.

But after checking out the Leanbean before and after pictures on the website, I was so impressed that I just had to try it.

I know weight loss doesn’t happen overnight, so I bought a three-month supply and got an extra bottle free.

My order arrived in about three days.

A 90-day money-back guarantee backs Leanbean. So if you’re unhappy with your results, you can contact them and get your money back.

Plus, when you order Leanbean, you also get two free guides to help you get the best results possible:

Food Secrets of a Fitness Model: This short but info-packed eBook gives you helpful tips on eating to lose weight and even healthy meal plans for weight loss. Workout Secrets of a Fitness Model: This eBook gives tips on exercising to lose weight and get in shape. It even contains workout plans that you can do from home.

I’m not usually one to read eBooks, but I decided to check them out and found them to be easy to read and full of helpful tips on what to eat and how to exercise to get in shape.

Anyway, with Leanbean, you take six pills daily.

2 with breakfast, 2 with lunch, and 2 with dinner, which is easy to remember.

If you’re someone who practices intermittent fasting and skips breakfast, you can take them with a cup of coffee or just some water if you like.

If you miss a dose, it’s not the end of the world either.

So that’s what I started doing.

First Impressions: More Energy and Focus!

I’ve used some fat burners in the past that were full of stimulants and caffeine and made me full of energy for the first hour, but then I’d crash and burn and feel tired.

Leanbean feels a bit more subtle at first.

Within 15 minutes, I began to feel more focused and awake, giving me a good clean energy to get through the morning feeling great.

Instead of the crazy, “wired” energy spike I’ve experienced from other pills, Leanbean gave me a long, smooth boost of energy that felt great.

And Then My Cravings Were Gone!

One of the main ingredients in Leanbean is Glucomannan. A type of fiber that expands in your stomach to make you feel full.

But does it work?

In my experience, yes!

My cravings completely went away after taking Leanbean. I always felt satisfied and never snacked or had any cravings.

My worst snacking times used to be in the evening when I was tired and watching tv, but after taking Leanbean, I didn’t feel the need to snack at all. It was great!

This helped me avoid my usual pitfalls like cookies and ice cream and made it much easier to stick to my diet and keep on the right track.

My Digestion Improved

I didn’t see this mentioned much on the Leanbean website, but one thing I noticed was that my digestion improved.

I became much more regular, and some of the digestive problems I was experiencing beforehand, like bloating and cramps, were gone.

I wasn’t expecting this, but it was much appreciated!

More Energy and Better Mood

Usually, when I try to lose weight, I feel moody and tired because of eating less, but thanks to Leanbean, my energy levels were up, and I felt great.

I got out of bed quickly in the morning, feeling motivated and cheerful, and this helped me stay on track with my weight loss goals.

With Leanbean, I took every opportunity to exercise more, even taking the stairs instead of the elevator.

My Leanbean Results

So far, I have used Leanbean for 90-days, and I’m happy to report that I have lost a healthy 27lbs and feel fantastic!

People keep telling me I’m looking great and have lost weight. A bunch of the girls at work have asked how I did it, and I tell them all about Leanbean.

I’ve never managed to lose that much weight, so I’m thrilled.

I was surprised at how fast and consistently the weight came off while using Leanbean.

I didn’t exercise like crazy, and I didn’t starve myself. I cut out snacking and naturally ate less because I quickly felt full.

And when I did eat, I made a conscious effort to eat real food like meat, fish, and vegetables.

For exercise, I did a lot of walking, some jogging, and some workouts in the Leanbean workout guide. I probably did about 20 minutes of exercise daily, so nothing crazy.

I haven’t noticed any negative side effects from using Leanbean either.

No headaches, no stomach aches, no cramps, nothing. I was impressed as I’ve had some pretty bad experiences with diet pills in the past.

How To Get The Best Results With Leanbean

With my last bottle of Leanbean, I’ve been combining it with intermittent fasting and a low-carb diet, and the results have been even better.

Intermittent fasting is when you eat your meals within a set time frame, for example, between noon and 6 pm, and consume no calories outside that time frame.

I’ve been skipping breakfast, having Leanbean with a cup of black coffee, then having lunch and dinner between noon and 6 pm.

I’ve also been eating fewer carbs and more healthy fats and protein.

Carbs increase insulin, a fat-storing hormone, so reducing carbs forces your body to burn off stored body fat for fuel.

For dinner, I’ve been having fish or chicken with spinach, avocado, olive oil, some mayonnaise, and a side of macadamia nuts.

It tastes delicious, and it’s low carb and healthy.

Since combining Leanbean with intermittent fasting and a low-carb diet, I’ve been feeling great and losing weight faster than ever, losing an extra 5lbs in the past two weeks.

Should You Buy Leanbean?

Leanbean isn’t a ‘magic pill,’ It doesn’t help you lose 10lbs overnight, but it will make the whole weight loss process much easier.

The best things about Leanbean are that it will:

Keep you energized and feeling good even though you’re eating less.

Give you the boost you need to exercise and lose weight faster.

Suppress your appetite and cravings so you can eat less and stick to your diet plan.

Losing weight can be a challenging, uphill battle, both physically and mentally, which is why most people give up.

But when you have something keeping you energized and suppressing your appetite, losing weight is so much easier.

I’d recommend it to anyone who wants to lose weight and would recommend looking into intermittent fasting and low-carb diets to speed up your results.

And if you’re unhappy with your results, then you can get your money back thanks to their 90-day money-back guarantee.

Click here to visit the official Leanbean website to see before and after pics and see what it will do for you!

Thanks for reading my Leanbean review. Good luck on your weight loss journey!



