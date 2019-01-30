With bulking season coming to an end, we have worked tirelessly to bring you The Top 10 Cutting Supplements for 2019 to prepare you for the Season of Shred. The past two years have seen relatively few newcomers come to the table with as much promise as True Shred from Hard Rock Supplements, which captured and maintained the number two spot not long after coming on the market last year. Users continue to report solid results from this first of a kind cutter, which is based on a hybrid technology of natural anabolics, 7-keto and a powerful estrogen blocker. True Shred’s key value driver is that it does not require post-cycle or on-cycle support, thus helping to deliver top tier results at a much lower price point. As exciting as True Shred's rise is, the top spot still belongs to Androvar, although it just beat out the new comer by the narrowest margin in its 4 years as reigning champ. The tried and true traditional cutter is still repurchased by more customers than any other cutting supplement on the market.

Once again, the customers have spoken, the numbers have been tallied and without further ado…

It is our pleasure to present to you the Top 10 Cutting Supplements for 2019

1- Androvar by Hard Rock Supplements

Androvar takes the #1 spot for the 3rd consecutive year as customers have reported it to deliver the holy grail of fitness - fat loss while building lean hard muscle. Standing out from the pack, Androvar offers users up to an 8 week supply (180 capsules) in one bottle giving them full freedom when it comes to how aggressive they would like to dose their cycle.

2- True Shred by Hard Rock Supplements

True Shred exploded onto the scene in early 2018 as the first-ever hybrid cutting agent, utilizing a massive natural anabolic stack, 7-keto, and an aromatase inhibitor (no prohormones) to support users in building a lean, hard, and chiseled physique. An overloaded formula that equates to roughly 5 products in 1 that requires no on-cycle/post cycle therapy which commonly associated with more hardcore cycles. True Shred has been taking the market by storm and may very well end up taking the crown from its big brother Androvar in time. For those looking to run a cutting cycle that is low cost and less taxing on the body, True Shred is your go to option.

3- Anabolic Trinity by Hard Rock Supplements

Anabolic Trinity combines 3 potent anabolic agents for building lean mass, strength and improving muscle definition. Hard Rock Supplements designed this supplement to be the next level beyond Androvar. Due to its potency it is strictly intended to be used by advanced anabolic users. Feedback has been very strong on Anabolic Trinity, and even with its potency there have been few reported side effects.

4- R-Andro Shred by Hard Rock Supplements

R-Andro Shred has quietly been growing in popularity and the key to that all is its ingredients, utilizing a double stack of cutting agents that still remains unique to only R-Andro Shred with overwhelming positive feedback coming in. Users are reporting improvements in lean muscle mass, muscle fullness, vascularity, water loss, and fat loss; all the effects one would desire when it comes to looking your best when your shirt comes off.

5- Epi 2.0 by Vital Labs

Epi 2.0 comes in as the highest rated natural cutting agent and is ideal for those looking to avoid the risk of side effects. Many users have reported that Epi 2.0 really peaks in weeks 5 and 6, suggesting that users may want to run 2 bottles back to back. If you want to keep your hormones balanced sculpting your physique, Epi 2.0 is your go to.

6- Nano Genin by Assault Nano Series

A product of Assault Labs Nano Absorb Technology, Nano Genin is up to 600% more effective than capsule versions of other Laxogenin products. The new technology creates a nano sized particles of the compound which in turn get more of the ingredient into your system faster and for a longer period. Customers are responding giving the product high marks as well as loggers reporting very strong muscle gains and fat loss. Not all products can be made using the Nano Absorb Technology, but Laxogenin is particularly well suited to take full advantage. Over time customers have accelerated their re-buys of Nano Genin and the amount of positive reviews grew in at the same rate.

7- AndroHard by MuscleGelz

AndroHard cracks this year’s Top 10 with an Epiandrosterone-based transdermal prohormone. This is the first supplement of its kind and user’s are loving how the technology allows them to feel the effects much quicker than pill versions of the compound. AndroHard stands out for helping users to quickly tap into an alpha-male type aggression to improve workouts while supporting muscle hardness, fat loss, and increased vascularity.

8- Exotherm by Black Lion Research

Arguably one of the most unique products in the top 10 this year, Exotherm is both an estrogen reducer and fat burner delivered with a transdermal delivery system. Users have reported its strength to be on par with products that are no longer legal, helping them to produce much drier, and leaner physiques while holding less water weight.

9- Testoshred by EPG

Another unique addition to this year’s Top 10, Testoshred is both a cutting agent and a testosterone booster utilizing 3 proven test boosting ingredients. User’s have been reporting increased muscle hardness and fat loss while maintaining a healthy libido - a combination we don’t often see.

10- Sup3r-7 by Olympus LabsG

Sup3r-7 is a specialist in terms of increasing metabolism and using fat for fuel and is commonly used when looking to recomp one’s physique. It’s non-hormonal making it ideal for both men and women.

