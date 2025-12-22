Maggie Grindatti has won national, European, and World titles in a successful Brazilian jiu-jitsu career that has been built on technique and a high level of skill. To build her body, however, the scintillating fighter from Saco, Maine, is opting for super-intense workouts that hammer the whole body in a short amount of time. For those who want to replicate her reps, the game grappler took to Instagram to share the details.

“Basic movements,” explained Grindatti to her 180,000+ Instagram followers alongside video proof that she is in tremendous shape. “High reps and high reward. FULL BODY,” she concluded. To follow the seven-time world champ, zero machines are required here, only weights and an elevated platform, such as a bench. “So doable,” enthused the energetic athlete. Here’s how to get started.

Maggie Grindatti’s ‘High Reps, High Reward’ Full-Body Circuit

To complete the workout, you’ll complete “4 rounds with 8-12 reps each side of everything.”

Kettlebell Deadlift with Bench Elevated Leg

Half Kneeling Kettlebell Windshield Wiper

Swinging Single-arm Kettlebell Front Raises/ Swings

Kettlebell Lateral Squat with Elevated Leg

Plate Rotations

Medicine Ball Side-to-Side Situps

Workout Breakdown

This workout utilizes elevations and a focus on each side of the body to help build stability and keep strength symmetrical. Starting out with the kettlebell deadlift with one leg elevated to bench height, you’ll seriously tax the glutes and hamstring, while the windshield wiper/windmill movement taken form a Turkish Get Up will open up the hips and crunch the core. Grindatti then builds towards boulder shoulders with a swinging front raise movement, isolating the anterior deltoids at the front of the shoulder. Kettlebell lateral squats with an elevated leg placed on a barbell plate hit the glutes, quads, and inner thighs adductor muscles, while the plate rotations target the core and upper body, working the arms, neck, and shoulders.

For the last exercise in the round, the martial artist picks up a medicine/slam ball and crushes some side-to-side situps, blasting the core and shoulders once again as she goes. As with any workout, adaptions can be made to increase or decrease the intensity here, but note that while this work out is strenuous, it’s not about heaving heavy weights, instead focusing on functional movements that are challenging but not muscle busting. Still, if you want to make the situps even more demanding, you could torch the core even more by lifting your heels of the floor. Or, if you are not flexible enough to master some of these moves just yet, bring down the elevation until you are comfortable, or reduce the number of rounds until your fitness level is ready for all four.

This type of workout works so well because it takes a unilateral approach, building you from both sides, so give it a go. You might not get a black belt, but your existing one might tighten up a little more!

