 
Day 1
Exercise Sets Reps Muscle Group
Laying On Incline Bench Dumbbell Flys Both Arms 3 20 Chest
SUPER-SET 0 0 TIPS
Standing Dumbbell Rear Delt Raise Both Arms 3 20 Shoulders
REST 1 45 TIPS
Reverse Grip Barbell Bench Press 3 15 Chest
SUPER-SET 0 0 TIPS
Dumbbell Bent Over Close Grip Rows One Arm 3 15 Back
REST 1 45 TIPS
Laying Straight Arm Pulldown 3 20 Back
SUPER-SET 0 0 TIPS
Standing Barbell Front Raise 3 20 Shoulders
REST 1 45 TIPS
Standing Dumbbell Shoulder Press Both Arms 3 15 Shoulders
SUPER-SET 0 0 TIPS
Seated On Bench Bar Lat Pulldowns Both Arms 3 15 Back
REST 1 45 TIPS
Day 2
Exercise Sets Reps Muscle Group
Smith Machine Shrug 3 6 Shoulders
REST 1 120 TIPS
Smith Machine Behind the Back Shrug 3 6 Back
REST 1 120 TIPS
Smith Machine Close Grip Bench Press 3 6 Arms
REST 1 120 TIPS
Laying On Bench Bar Triceps Extension Both Arms 3 8 Arms
REST 1 120 TIPS
Dumbbell Overhead Triceps Extension Both Arms 2 8 Arms
REST 1 120 TIPS
Standing Bicep Curl Barbell Both Arms 3 6 Arms
REST 1 120 TIPS
Standing Bicep Cable Curl Behind 3 8 Arms
REST 1 120 TIPS
Barbell Wrist Curl 3 8 Arms
REST 1 120 TIPS
Day 3
Exercise Sets Reps Muscle Group
Seated Machine Leg Extension Both Legs 4 20 Legs
SUPER-SET 0 0 TIPS
Prone Machine Leg Curl Both Legs 4 20 Legs
REST 1 45 TIPS
Smith Machine Front Squat 4 15 Legs
SUPER-SET 0 0 TIPS
ROMANIAN DEADLIFT 4 15 Legs
REST 1 45 TIPS
Seated Calf Raise 3 20 Legs
SUPER-SET 0 0 TIPS
Standing Calf Raise 3 20 Legs
REST 1 45 TIPS
Russian Twists 3 15 Abs
SUPER-SET 0 0 TIPS
Leg Lifts on Ground 3 15 Abs
REST 1 45 TIPS
Bent Over Cable Crunch 3 20 Abs
SUPER-SET 0 0 TIPS
Elevated Twisting Crunch With Band 3 20 Abs
Day 4
Exercise Sets Reps Muscle Group
Barbell Bench Press On Bench 3 6 Chest
REST 1 120 TIPS
Barbell Decline Bench Press On Bench 3 6 Chest
REST 1 120 TIPS
Laying On Incline Bench Dumbbell Flys Both Arms 3 6 Chest
REST 1 120 TIPS
Pull-Up/ Chin 3 6 Back
REST 1 120 TIPS
Dumbbell Bent Over Wide Grip Rows Both Arms 3 6 Back
REST 1 120 TIPS
Seated Cable Row 3 8 Back
REST 1 120 TIPS
Seated On Bench Barbell Military Press 3 6 Shoulders
REST 1 120 TIPS
Standing Dumbbell Side Raise Both Arms 3 8 Shoulders
REST 1 120 TIPS
Day 5
Exercise Sets Reps Muscle Group
Standing Dumbbell Shrugs 3 15 Shoulders
SUPER-SET 0 0 TIPS
Incline Dumbbell Shrug 3 10 Back
REST 0 0 TIPS
Incline Dumbbell Biceps Curl One arm 3 15 Arms
SUPER-SET 0 0 TIPS
Dumbbell Incline Triceps Extension One Arm 3 15 Arms
REST 1 45 TIPS
Standing Bicep Cable Curl Behind 3 20 Arms
SUPER-SET 0 0 TIPS
Standing Cable Triceps Extension Both Arms 3 20 Arms
REST 1 45 TIPS
Barbell Reverse Grip Wrist Curl 3 20 Arms
SUPER-SET 0 0 TIPS
Barbell Wrist Curl 3 20 Arms
REST 1 45 TIPS
Day 6
Exercise Sets Reps Muscle Group
Barbell Squat 3 6 Legs
REST 1 120 TIPS
Machine Leg Press Both Legs 3 8 Legs
REST 1 120 TIPS
Seated Machine Leg Extension Both Legs 3 8 Legs
REST 1 120 TIPS
ROMANIAN DEADLIFT 3 6 Legs
REST 1 120 TIPS
Prone Machine Leg Curl Both Legs 3 8 Legs
REST 1 120 TIPS
Standing Calf Raise 3 6 Legs
REST 1 120 TIPS
Seated Calf Raise 3 8 Legs
REST 1 120 TIPS
Bent Over Cable Crunch 3 8 Abs
REST 1 120 TIPS
Hanging Leg Raise 3 15 Abs
REST 1 60 TIPS