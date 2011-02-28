7 Celebs Who Are Thriving in Quarantine
|Day 1
|Exercise
|Sets
|Reps
|Muscle Group
|Laying On Incline Bench Dumbbell Flys Both Arms
|3
|20
|Chest
|SUPER-SET
|0
|0
|TIPS
|Standing Dumbbell Rear Delt Raise Both Arms
|3
|20
|Shoulders
|REST
|1
|45
|TIPS
|Reverse Grip Barbell Bench Press
|3
|15
|Chest
|SUPER-SET
|0
|0
|TIPS
|Dumbbell Bent Over Close Grip Rows One Arm
|3
|15
|Back
|REST
|1
|45
|TIPS
|Laying Straight Arm Pulldown
|3
|20
|Back
|SUPER-SET
|0
|0
|TIPS
|Standing Barbell Front Raise
|3
|20
|Shoulders
|REST
|1
|45
|TIPS
|Standing Dumbbell Shoulder Press Both Arms
|3
|15
|Shoulders
|SUPER-SET
|0
|0
|TIPS
|Seated On Bench Bar Lat Pulldowns Both Arms
|3
|15
|Back
|REST
|1
|45
|TIPS
|Day 2
|Exercise
|Sets
|Reps
|Muscle Group
|Smith Machine Shrug
|3
|6
|Shoulders
|REST
|1
|120
|TIPS
|Smith Machine Behind the Back Shrug
|3
|6
|Back
|REST
|1
|120
|TIPS
|Smith Machine Close Grip Bench Press
|3
|6
|Arms
|REST
|1
|120
|TIPS
|Laying On Bench Bar Triceps Extension Both Arms
|3
|8
|Arms
|REST
|1
|120
|TIPS
|Dumbbell Overhead Triceps Extension Both Arms
|2
|8
|Arms
|REST
|1
|120
|TIPS
|Standing Bicep Curl Barbell Both Arms
|3
|6
|Arms
|REST
|1
|120
|TIPS
|Standing Bicep Cable Curl Behind
|3
|8
|Arms
|REST
|1
|120
|TIPS
|Barbell Wrist Curl
|3
|8
|Arms
|REST
|1
|120
|TIPS
|Day 3
|Exercise
|Sets
|Reps
|Muscle Group
|Seated Machine Leg Extension Both Legs
|4
|20
|Legs
|SUPER-SET
|0
|0
|TIPS
|Prone Machine Leg Curl Both Legs
|4
|20
|Legs
|REST
|1
|45
|TIPS
|Smith Machine Front Squat
|4
|15
|Legs
|SUPER-SET
|0
|0
|TIPS
|ROMANIAN DEADLIFT
|4
|15
|Legs
|REST
|1
|45
|TIPS
|Seated Calf Raise
|3
|20
|Legs
|SUPER-SET
|0
|0
|TIPS
|Standing Calf Raise
|3
|20
|Legs
|REST
|1
|45
|TIPS
|Russian Twists
|3
|15
|Abs
|SUPER-SET
|0
|0
|TIPS
|Leg Lifts on Ground
|3
|15
|Abs
|REST
|1
|45
|TIPS
|Bent Over Cable Crunch
|3
|20
|Abs
|SUPER-SET
|0
|0
|TIPS
|Elevated Twisting Crunch With Band
|3
|20
|Abs
|Day 4
|Exercise
|Sets
|Reps
|Muscle Group
|Barbell Bench Press On Bench
|3
|6
|Chest
|REST
|1
|120
|TIPS
|Barbell Decline Bench Press On Bench
|3
|6
|Chest
|REST
|1
|120
|TIPS
|Laying On Incline Bench Dumbbell Flys Both Arms
|3
|6
|Chest
|REST
|1
|120
|TIPS
|Pull-Up/ Chin
|3
|6
|Back
|REST
|1
|120
|TIPS
|Dumbbell Bent Over Wide Grip Rows Both Arms
|3
|6
|Back
|REST
|1
|120
|TIPS
|Seated Cable Row
|3
|8
|Back
|REST
|1
|120
|TIPS
|Seated On Bench Barbell Military Press
|3
|6
|Shoulders
|REST
|1
|120
|TIPS
|Standing Dumbbell Side Raise Both Arms
|3
|8
|Shoulders
|REST
|1
|120
|TIPS
|Day 5
|Exercise
|Sets
|Reps
|Muscle Group
|Standing Dumbbell Shrugs
|3
|15
|Shoulders
|SUPER-SET
|0
|0
|TIPS
|Incline Dumbbell Shrug
|3
|10
|Back
|REST
|0
|0
|TIPS
|Incline Dumbbell Biceps Curl One arm
|3
|15
|Arms
|SUPER-SET
|0
|0
|TIPS
|Dumbbell Incline Triceps Extension One Arm
|3
|15
|Arms
|REST
|1
|45
|TIPS
|Standing Bicep Cable Curl Behind
|3
|20
|Arms
|SUPER-SET
|0
|0
|TIPS
|Standing Cable Triceps Extension Both Arms
|3
|20
|Arms
|REST
|1
|45
|TIPS
|Barbell Reverse Grip Wrist Curl
|3
|20
|Arms
|SUPER-SET
|0
|0
|TIPS
|Barbell Wrist Curl
|3
|20
|Arms
|REST
|1
|45
|TIPS
|Day 6
|Exercise
|Sets
|Reps
|Muscle Group
|Barbell Squat
|3
|6
|Legs
|REST
|1
|120
|TIPS
|Machine Leg Press Both Legs
|3
|8
|Legs
|REST
|1
|120
|TIPS
|Seated Machine Leg Extension Both Legs
|3
|8
|Legs
|REST
|1
|120
|TIPS
|ROMANIAN DEADLIFT
|3
|6
|Legs
|REST
|1
|120
|TIPS
|Prone Machine Leg Curl Both Legs
|3
|8
|Legs
|REST
|1
|120
|TIPS
|Standing Calf Raise
|3
|6
|Legs
|REST
|1
|120
|TIPS
|Seated Calf Raise
|3
|8
|Legs
|REST
|1
|120
|TIPS
|Bent Over Cable Crunch
|3
|8
|Abs
|REST
|1
|120
|TIPS
|Hanging Leg Raise
|3
|15
|Abs
|REST
|1
|60
|TIPS