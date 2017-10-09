The 13 sexiest photos of Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid has appeared on runways all over the world, and it’s pretty obvious why: She’s stunning, and she can rock any look with seemingly no effort at all.

Whether she’s strutting down the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show or modeling looks for high-end fashion houses come Fashion Week, she perpetually turns heads with her signature look and lean, toned physique.

Click through for some of Hadid’s most stunning looks.

Hadid attends the De Grisogono Party at the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 17, 2016, in Cap d’Antibes, France.

Hadid attends the amfAR Gala Cannes at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, France.

Hadid walks the runway at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 in Milan, Italy.

Hadid attends the The Unkown Girl (La Fille Inconnue) premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

Hadid attends the The Unkown Girl (La Fille Inconnue) premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2016, in Cannes, France.

Hadid walks the runway during the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show at Grand Palais in Paris, France.

Hadid attends Dior Beauty celebrates The Art of Color with Peter Philips on Oct. 25, 2016, in New York City.

Hadid attends the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show afterparty on Nov. 30, 2016, in Paris, France.

Hadid attends the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in New York City.

Hadid attends the Ismael’s Ghosts (Les Fantomes d’Ismael) screening and opening gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017, in Cannes, France.

Hadid poses as she arrives for the opening of the Dior exhibition celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Christian Dior fashion house on July 3, 2017, in Paris.

Hadid presents a creation by Alexandre Vauthier during the 2017/2018 fall/winter Haute Couture collection in Paris on July 4, 2017.

Hadid attends Max Mara Celebrates Madison Avenue Boutique Reopening on Sept. 8, 2017, in New York City.

