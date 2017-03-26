On June 25, celebrities descended upon the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the 2017 BET Awards.

Singers, actors, and athletes were awarded for their achievements in music, entertainment, and sports. Here, we take our hats off to 17 talented, stunning women who walked the red carpet and took home some serious hardware.

The 17 most beautiful women at the 2017 BET Awards

Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles accepts the Centric Award for “Cranes In The Sky” onstage at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25 in Los Angeles, CA.

Dascha Polanco

Actress Dascha Polanco attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25 in Los Angeles, CA.

Annie Ilonzeh

Actress Annie Ilonzeh arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25 in Los Angeles, CA.

Kat Graham

Actress/singer Kat Graham arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25 in Los Angeles, CA.

Judge Faith

TV personality Judge Faith arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25 in Los Angeles, CA.

Karrueche Tran

Karrueche Tran attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25 in Los Angeles, CA.

Draya Michele

Draya Michele attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25 in Los Angeles, CA.

Remy Ma

Rapper Remy Ma attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25 in Los Angeles, CA.

LeToya Luckett

LeToya Luckett attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25 in Los Angeles, CA.

Keyshia Cole

Keyshia Cole attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25 in Los Angeles, CA.

Cardi B

Cardi B attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25 in Los Angeles, CA.

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25 in Los Angeles, CA.

Lil Mama

Lil Mama attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25 in Los Angeles, CA.

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25 in Los Angeles, CA.

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25 in Los Angeles, CA.

Garcelle Beauvais

Actress Garcelle Beauvais attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25 in Los Angeles, CA.

Angela Rye

Angela Rye arrived at the 2017 BET Awards ‘PRE’ at The London West Hollywood on June 21 in West Hollywood, CA.

