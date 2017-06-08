Actress and singer Nicole Scherzinger turns 39 today, June 29.

The drop-dead gorgeous solo artist and former lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls has always stolen the show with her red-hot red-carpet looks and sexy music videos.

Here, we highlight seven of her most beautiful looks.

7 gorgeous photos of Nicole Scherzinger

The American actress was born in Honolulu, HI, and raised in Louisville, KY.

Scherzinger got her big break as lead of the girl group The Pussycat Dolls.

In 2010, Scherzinger won Dancing with the Stars along with partner Derek Hough.

She describes herself as spiritual, hardworking, and passionate, according to her IMDB profile.

Scherzinger studied at Wright State University before making her musical career her first priority.

Her first studio album was Killer Love, which debuted in 2011.

She released her second studio album, Big Fat Lie, in 2014.

Scherzinger has appeared as a judge on The X Factor in both the U.K. and the U.S. versions of the show.

