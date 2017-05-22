The 7 most beautiful photos of Kelly Rohrbach

Kelly Rohrbach is having one red-hot summer.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has taken Hollywood by storm thanks to a starring role in the Baywatch reboot, in which she takes on the iconic bombshell role played by Pamela Anderson in the original series—C.J. Parker.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, Rohrbach nails the role—thanks, in part, to her stunning good looks and ability to run on the beach in sexy slow motion.

But Rohrbach’s beauty extends well beyond the beach, so check out seven of her hottest photos from red carpets, the runways, and, of course, Baywatch.