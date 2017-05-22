Kelly Rohrbach is having one red-hot summer.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has taken Hollywood by storm thanks to a starring role in the Baywatch reboot, in which she takes on the iconic bombshell role played by Pamela Anderson in the original series—C.J. Parker.

Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera and Alexandria Daddario, Baywatch
Based on what we’ve seen so far, Rohrbach nails the role—thanks, in part, to her stunning good looks and ability to run on the beach in sexy slow motion.

But Rohrbach’s beauty extends well beyond the beach, so check out seven of her hottest photos from red carpets, the runways, and, of course, Baywatch.

The 7 most beautiful photos of Kelly Rohrbach

If there’s one thing Kelly Rohrbach knows how to do extremely well, it’s pulling off that iconic red Baywatch swimsuit. 

Model Kelly Rohrbach attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 – NYC VIP press event on February 16, 2016, in New York City. 

Model Kelly Rohrbach walks the runway with TRESemme at the Beach Bunny Featuring The Blonds show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2015 at Cabana Grande at The Raleigh on July 18, 2014, in Miami, FL.

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 26, 2017—2017 Vanity Fair Academy Awards Viewing Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Swimsuit model Kelly Rohrback attends the Sports Illustrated 2015 Swimsuit Takes Over Nashville With Kings of Leon event on Feb. 11, 2015, in Nashville, TN.

Model Kelly Rohrbach walks the runway with TRESemme at the Beach Bunny Featuring The Blonds show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2015 at Cabana Grande at The Raleigh on July 18, 2014, in Miami, FL. 

Kelly Rohrbach films a scene for the movie Baywatch in Miami Beach, FL.

