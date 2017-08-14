Love her for her undeniable beauty, hysterical voice-over skills (she lends her chops to Family Guy‘s Meg Griffin), or memorable performances on TV and in film—any which way, Mila Kunis is a Hollywood sensation.

So, we’re going to give you what you really want: a compilation of her hottest looks. Click through for all the stunning shots.

9 breathtaking photos of Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis was born on Aug. 14, 1983, in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, according to IMDB.

Her real name is Milena Markovna Kunis.

At the age of 7, Kunis and her family moved to Los Angeles, CA. At the age of 9, her dad enrolled her in her first acting class.

Kunis has two different-colored eyes—one is brown and one is green, according to IMDB.

At the age of 14 she was cast in That ’70s Show, even though actors were required to be at least 18 years old for the role.

The multilingual star speaks English, Russian, and some Spanish.

Kunis married That ’70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher in 2015. The couple has two children together—Wyatt and Dimitri.

In addition to starring in many TV shows and movies, Kunis is also the voice of Family Guy‘s Meg Griffin, and has voiced numerous characters on Robot Chicken.

Her most recent gig is as a voice actor in the animated movie Amusement Park, which will premiere in theaters March 15, 2019. She’ll be voice acting alongside Jennifer Garner and Matthew Broderick.

Topics: