Charlotte McKinney took a day off to enjoy some sunshine on South Beach in Miami, FL. 

Charlotte McKinney bares some serious skin in Miami

McKinney’s career took off when she appeared in a Carl’s Jr.’s All Natural Burger Super Bowl commercial in 2015. 

The commercial received about 11.4 million YouTube views.

The blond beauty wore a rust two piece bikini as she hit the sand and surf with a friend. 

The curvy model has a tremendous Instagram presence—with 1.1 million followers.

McKinney is 5’7″.

The Wilhelmina model was born and raised in Orlando, FL. 

