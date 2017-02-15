Sports Illustrated is excited to reveal Kate Upton as their 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuitcover model. This is the blond beauty’s third time gracing the cover; and this time, she’s got three different covers—a first for Swimsuit.
Click through for a closer look at all three shots. SI Swimsuit 2017 is on newsstands Wednesday, February 15.
Kate Upton scores 3 covers for the 2017 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Issue
In all, SI Swimsuit 2017 showcases 32 women. Among them: five former cover models (Nina Agdal, Christie Brinkley, Ashley Graham, Hannah Jeter, and Chrissy Teigen) and five elite athletes (Simone Biles, Genie Bouchard, Aly Raisman, Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki).
“The women of SI Swimsuit 2017 are a collection of change agents, pioneers, power brokers and breakout stars-in-waiting who have in their own way redefined the cultural conversation around beauty,” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Editor, MJ Day said in a press release. “These ladies embody character and beauty—and they prove that when it comes to beauty, there is not one singular definition. This is the very essence of SI Swimsuit, and it’s our guiding principle as we move forward.”
Upton was photographed in Fiji, but the SI team flew around the world to snap their models in Tulum, Anguilla, Kakslauttanen (Finland), and more.
