Kate Upton scores 3 covers for the 2017 ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue

Sports Illustrated is excited to reveal Kate Upton as their 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model. This is the blond beauty’s third time gracing the cover; and this time, she’s got three different covers—a first for Swimsuit.

Click through for a closer look at all three shots. SI Swimsuit 2017 is on newsstands Wednesday, February 15.