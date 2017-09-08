They’re some of the most beautiful women in the country, but only one will be crowned Miss America.

On the second day of the preliminary competition, Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti came one step closer to nabbing the Miss America crown after winning the swimsuit challenge on September 7 in Atlantic City, NJ.

The stunning 22-year-old brunette from Shreveport wowed the panel of judges with her white bikini, toned stomach, and perfectly sculpted legs.

NFL Cheerleaders
Photos

The 10 hottest cheerleaders in the NFL

Take a peek at the top squads and beautiful members.

Read article

Miss Louisiana wasn’t the only bikini-clad competitor to turn heads, though: Here are the hottest women from the Miss American 2018 swimsuit preliminary competition.

The hottest women from the Miss America 2018 bikini challenge

Close gallery popup button
1 OF 12
Back to intro

Miss Louisiana

Miss Louisiana 2017 Laryssa Bonacquisti participates in the swimsuit challenge during Miss America 2018—second night of preliminary competition at Boardwalk Hall Arena on September 7 in Atlantic City, NJ.

Miss Arizona

Miss Arizona 2017 Maddie Rose Holler participates in the swimsuit challenge during Miss America 2018—second night of preliminary competition at Boardwalk Hall Arena on September 7 in Atlantic City, NJ.

Miss Maryland

Miss Maryland 2017 Kathleen Masek participates in the swimsuit challenge during Miss America 2018—second night of preliminary competition at Boardwalk Hall Arena on September 7 in Atlantic City, NJ.

Miss Ohio

Miss Ohio 2017 Sarah Clapper participates in the swimsuit challenge during Miss America 2018—second night of preliminary competition at Boardwalk Hall Arena on September 7 in Atlantic City, NJ.

Miss District of Columbia

Miss District of Columbia 2017 Briana Kinsey participates in the swimsuit challenge during Miss America 2018—second night of preliminary competition at Boardwalk Hall Arena on September 7 in Atlantic City, NJ.

Miss Montana

Miss Montana 2017 Maddie Murray participates in the swimsuit challenge during Miss America 2018—second night of preliminary competition at Boardwalk Hall Arena on September 7 in Atlantic City, NJ.

Miss Kentucky

Miss Kentucky 2017 Molly Matney participates in the swimsuit challenge during Miss America 2018—second night of preliminary competition at Boardwalk Hall Arena on September 7 in Atlantic City, NJ.

Miss Georgia

Miss Georgia 2017 Alyssa Beasley participates in the swimsuit challenge during Miss America 2018—second night of preliminary competition at Boardwalk Hall Arena on September 7 in Atlantic City, NJ.

Miss Wyoming

Miss Wyoming 2017 Cheyenne Buyert participates in the swimsuit challenge during Miss America 2018—second night of preliminary competition at Boardwalk Hall Arena on September 7 in Atlantic City, NJ.

Miss Oregon

Miss Oregon 2017 Harley Emery participates in the swimsuit challenge during Miss America 2018—second night of preliminary competition at Boardwalk Hall Arena on September 7 in Atlantic City, NJ.

Miss Oklahoma

Miss Oklahoma 2017 Triana Browne participates in the swimsuit challenge during Miss America 2018—second night of preliminary competition at Boardwalk Hall Arena on September 7 in Atlantic City, NJ.

Miss Michigan

Miss Michigan 2017 Heather Kendrick participates in the swimsuit challenge during Miss America 2018—second night of preliminary competition at Boardwalk Hall Arena on September 7 in Atlantic City, NJ.

Topics: