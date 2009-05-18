15 Exercises for Massive Forearms
The producers behind this summer’s new Star Trek reboot didn’t just take the story back to its roots, they also gave the most important man in the Trek universe a hot mom, played by House star Jennifer Morrison. “If you’re going to play a mommy, you want to be an MILF, right?” says Morrison, 30, with a laugh. “I don’t have any kids yet, but I’m embracing that title. It’s a total compliment!”
