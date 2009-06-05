The lovely Olivia Wilde tops the 2009 Maxim 100 list and for good reason. This native New Yorker is heating up television screens as Dr. Hadley on House M.D. and plays Princess Inanna in the movie Year One along side Jack Black. She also claims to have won a pancake eating contest in Australia downing 33 in 20 minutes.

Check out her hot gallery.



Click for Olivia’s Photo Gallery