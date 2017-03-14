Photos: 11 times Charlize Theron has stopped us dead in our tracks

Of the many accomplishments Charlize Theron has made throughout her acting career, her ability to remain unpredictable is perhaps the most admirable. Few actors and actresses are able to jump into roles with the ferocity, devotion, and strength Theron gives to a character—slipping into a persona like a second skin.

We’ve seen it in Mad Max: Fury Road and Aeon Flux, where we’ve also seen Theron kick major ass as a war leader and an assassin, respectively.

And we’ll see it again (and again) in Atomic Blonde, in which Theron plays an undercover MI6 agent named Lorraine Broughton—whose mission is to investigate the murder of a fellow agent and retrieve a list of double agents in Berlin during the Cold War. The film is out July 28, so only time will tell if this role will be our favorite yet. The newest trailer for the action-packed flick not only gives us a sneak peak of Theron’s ass-kicking, gun-weilding sequences, it also gives us the impression that she is one woman (on-screen and off) you don’t want to mess with.

In honor of the brilliant and badass actress, here are 10 more times Theron’s blown us away.