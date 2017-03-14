Of the many accomplishments Charlize Theron has made throughout her acting career, her ability to remain unpredictable is perhaps the most admirable. Few actors and actresses are able to jump into roles with the ferocity, devotion, and strength Theron gives to a character—slipping into a persona like a second skin.

We’ve seen it in Mad Max: Fury Road and Aeon Flux, where we’ve also seen Theron kick major ass as a war leader and an assassin, respectively. 

And we’ll see it again (and again) in Atomic Blonde, in which Theron plays an undercover MI6 agent named Lorraine Broughton—whose mission is to investigate the murder of a fellow agent and retrieve a list of double agents in Berlin during the Cold War. The film is out July 28, so only time will tell if this role will be our favorite yet. The newest trailer for the action-packed flick not only gives us a sneak peak of Theron’s ass-kicking, gun-weilding sequences, it also gives us the impression that she is one woman (on-screen and off) you don’t want to mess with. 

In honor of the brilliant and badass actress, here are 10 more times Theron’s blown us away.

Photos: 11 times Charlize Theron has stopped us dead in our tracks

Close gallery popup button
1 OF 10
Back to intro

69th Cannes Film Festival, Cannes France – Friday, May 20, 2016

Actress Charlize Theron poses with her Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role during the 76th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on February 29, 2004 in Hollywood, California.

Actress Charlize Theron attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Charlize Theron attends the ‘Charles James: Beyond Fashion’ Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City.

Actress Charlize Theron attends The Burning Plain premiere held at the Sala Grande during the 65th Venice Film Festival on August 29, 2008 in Venice, Italy.

Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 15, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California.

Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the premiere of Paramount Pictures’ ‘Aeon Flux’ held at the Arclight Cinemas on December 1, 2005 in Los Angeles, California.

Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California.

Actress Charlize Theron attends ‘The Last Face’ Premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2016 in Cannes, France.

Actress Charlize Theron attends the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. 

Topics: