Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd struts the shores of Santa Monica, CA, and works up a sweat.

The Dutch beauty showed off her jump squat skills for a new photoshoot where she demonstrates part of her fitness regimen.  

Romee Strijd looks strong and sexy on active beach photo shoot

In case you’re wondering, you pronounce her name Ro-may Stri-dge.

The Dutch model is 21 years old. 

She started modeling with Victoria’s Secret in 2014 and became an Angel in 2015.  

Strijd was born in Zoetermeer, Netherlands.

Strijd was actually discovered while shopping with her mom in Amsterdam, she told Victoria’s Secret

Strijd can often be found with other Victoria’s Secret models working up a sweat at Dogpound, an exclusive gym in New York City. 

Follow her on Instagram, where she has 2.5 million followers. 

