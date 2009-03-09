“I don’t have a problem with being a sexy Latina—the whole spitfire thing. I’m 100% Puerto Rican and I love it. I’m really proud of my island.”



Roselyn Sanchez isn’t shy about strutting Mother Nature’s gifts. She scorched audiences as a lingerie-clad undercover Secret Service agent in Rush Hour 2, sensuously shed her clothes as a dancer-turned-stripper in the indie flick Yellow, and is currently heating up prime time as an FBI agent on CBS’s Without a Trace. And when the cameras stop rolling, the Puerto Rico native believes in being just as sensual for the man she loves (that would be actor Eric Winter, whom she married last year).

“Women should come up with a character for the bedroom,” she says with a laugh. “Every girl should have an alter ego, so one day when you come home from work and open the door, it’s not Roselyn—it’s Rita! He’ll definitely be telling his friends about that!”

