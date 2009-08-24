Volleyball hotties pose with nothing but the sand for Playboy's September

Team Gorgeous

Michelle More and Suzanne Stonebarger, the sexy AVP duo known as Team Gorgeous, bare all in a sizzling nude pictorial for Playboy’s September issue with additional photos available at playboy.com/teamgorgeous.

