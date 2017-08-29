The Victoria’s Secret Angels look sexy in New York City for their lingerie fittings

What’s an Angel without her wings?
Adriana Lima, Martha Hunt, Bella Hadid, and a slew of more stunning models stopped by the Victoria’s Secret offices in New York City for fittings on August 28. The Angels are prepping for the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which will take place in Shanghai on November 28.
Here are some of the hottest photos of the Angels coming to and from their Victoria’s Secret fitting.
1 OF 7
Back to intro
1.
Gigi Hadid was all smiles as she walked into the Victoria’s Secret offices for her fitting.
2.
Stella Maxwell posed outside of the Victoria’s Secret offices with a pair of white wings.
3.
Martha Hunt stunned in a black dress and thigh-high boots as she left the Victoria’s Secret offices with a new pair of wings.
4.
Bella Hadid turned heads in a beige bodysuit and short denim skirt as she arrived for her fitting.
5.
Elsa Hosk looked all business as she exited the Victoria’s Secret offices.
6.
Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sheer long-sleeve top and skin-tight black pants.
7.
Longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima looked effortlessy gorgeous as she arrived for her appointment.
Gigi Hadid was all smiles as she walked into the Victoria’s Secret offices for her fitting.
Stella Maxwell posed outside of the Victoria’s Secret offices with a pair of white wings.
Martha Hunt stunned in a black dress and thigh-high boots as she left the Victoria’s Secret offices with a new pair of wings.
Bella Hadid turned heads in a beige bodysuit and short denim skirt as she arrived for her fitting.
Elsa Hosk looked all business as she exited the Victoria’s Secret offices.
Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sheer long-sleeve top and skin-tight black pants.
Longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima looked effortlessy gorgeous as she arrived for her appointment.