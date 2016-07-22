It’s pretty hard to tell if your penis is exceptionally attractive to the opposite sex…until now that is.

A recent study published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine gathered 105 women to, in addition to other research goals, determine exactly what “factors” (things like cosmetic appearance, shape of glans, pubic hair, etc.) were most important to them.

Study authors sent out a questionnaire to the women (ages 16 to 45) asking them to rate eight penis parts by level of importance. Then those women observed, judged, and rated images of men’s penises on a scale from one to five.

Interestingly enough, they changed their rankings once they viewed images of the men’s penises; and surprisingly, penile length proved to be only the sixth most important factor to women throughout the study*. Below we the list official rankings reported by the Daily Mail.

Female rankings of importance BEFORE viewing images:

1. General cosmetic appearance

2. Appearance of pubic hair

3. Penile girth

4. Penile skin

5. Shape of glans

6. Penile length

7. Appearance of scrotum

8. Position and shape of meatus

Female rankings of importance AFTER viewing images:

1. General cosmetic appearance

2. Penile skin

3. Shape of glans

4. Appearance of scrotum

5. Appearance of pubic hair

6. Penile length

7. Penile girth

8. Position and shape of meatus

*But if you’re still curious about whether your penis size is normal, we have the answer here.