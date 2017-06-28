Have you ever thought: Man, porn and my hand are neat and all, but wouldn’t it be great if I didn’t have to do all the work myself?

Or even: Man, my forearm muscles are tired from ceaseless wrist flexion!

If so, then we have some news for you, dude: Pornhub just launched a new site section with a few hundred videos meant to be watched in tandem with interactive sex toys, Engadget reports.

Only two toys work with the videos for now: The Fleshlight Launch and the Kiiroo Onyx. According to Engadget, the videos are synced with a series of physical pulses in the sex toys that mimic what’s happening in certain scenes. So, if you’re using the Fleshlight Launch—it’s exactly what you imagine it looks like—the toy will pulse along with the film, mimicking what the stars are doing. For example, it might copycat an on-screen hand job while you watch on from the comfort of your home, presumably alone, with your forearms at rest.

Pornhub is slated to roll out videos that pair with female-friendly toys from OhMiBod, We-Vibe, and Lovense in the future, Engadget reports. The site also plans to expand the category to include virtual reality videos, so you can really, uh, knock your socks off with a wholly immersive solo session.

