Yoga is a versatile workout that can be a great form of exercise and can be tailored to what you are looking for on any particular day. Need something easy and light? Try restorative yoga. How about a steady flow? How about vinyasa yoga? Want to sweat up a storm? Hot yoga it is. What about yoga that can give you a boost in the bedroom and sexual performance? That is right we said it. There are a variety of benefits to yoga, but yoga for sexual health has to be a thing too, right? In this article, certified yoga instructors share some of the ways yoga can help improve men’s sexual health, which can maybe lead to a better time for both men and women in the bedroom. (Orgasms for everyone).

How Yoga Can Help Men in the Bedroom

Stress and anxiety are common sources of sexual performance issues and lower levels of sexual satisfaction, explains Brandt Passalacqua, a C-IAYT and E-RYT 500 certified yoga therapist and the founder, director, and lead teacher at Breathing Deeply Yoga Therapy, a yoga therapy training company. “Studies have shown that regularly practicing yoga can reduce stress and anxiety.” This is why lowering overall stress can also help with a host of other health issues that could impact you in the bedroom. “By combining yoga movements with breathing techniques, men can learn to de-stress more effectively.”

Passalacqua shares that one of the advantages of yoga is that it is great for targeting specific muscle groups that you may want to stretch or strengthen. “Strengthening your pelvic floor muscles can improve sexual health for people of all genders,” says Passalacqua. “Stronger pelvic floor muscles can improve erectile function and ejaculatory control, making sex more enjoyable.”

In addition, poor circulation can contribute to erectile dysfunction, says Passalacqua. Yoga can promote blood flow throughout the body, even targeting specific areas like the lower abdomen and groin. “Just being more aware of your body, mind, and needs can help you in the bedroom. Yoga is a fantastic way to improve the mind-body connection and increase your self-awareness.” Beth Shaw, yoga instructor and owner of Be Yoga Fit in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida has trained thousands of men all around the world and can attest to the fact that yoga, in particular of the YogaFit style, boost men’s testosterone increases blood flow, improves stamina, vitality, performance, and helps men sexual health.

“Yoga has been shown to have numerous benefits for men’s sexual health, including improved stamina, flexibility, and overall well-being,” shares shaw. “Regular practice of yoga can help increase blood flow to the pelvic area, strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, and reduce stress and anxiety, all of which can contribute to better sexual function.”

How Yoga Can Improve Men’s Sexual Health.

Shaw provides a detailed outline of how yoga and certain yoga poses can improve men’s sexual health.

Improved blood flow.

Yoga can help improve blood flow throughout the body, including to the pelvic area. Better blood flow can improve erectile function and overall sexual performance.

Improved mind-body connection.

Yoga promotes mindfulness and awareness of the body, which can lead to a deeper connection with oneself and one’s partner during sexual activity.

Increased flexibility.

Yoga can help improve flexibility in the hips, pelvis, and spine, which can enhance sexual positions and overall comfort during sexual activity.

Reduced stress and anxiety.

Yoga is known for its ability to reduce stress and anxiety, which can have a positive impact on sexual health. Lower stress levels can improve libido and sexual function.

Strengthened pelvic floor muscles.

The types of yoga poses that target the pelvic floor muscles can help strengthen them, leading to better control over ejaculation and stronger orgasms.

Yoga Poses for Better Sexual Performance

Yoga is beneficial for a variety of reasons, including improving sexual health and wellness. There are also a number of yoga poses that can help men in particular with their sexual health and potential performance in the bedroom. If you are looking for a stronger performance during sexy time, try some of these yoga poses – or maybe all of them. You may even ask your partner to join you and begin a weekly yoga practice together. Namaste!

Okay so what yoga poses can men add to their weekly yoga practices? Shaw has a few she recommends and says that ideally men should be practicing yoga three to five times a week.

Bound Angle Pose (Baddha Konasana)

This pose opens up the hips and groin area, improving flexibility and blood flow to the pelvic region.

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana).

This pose strengthens the pelvic floor muscles and can help improve sexual function.

Butterfly Pose.

This yoga pose opens the hip flexors, reduces tight Psoas, improves vitality of the abductors, and is very helpful for sex.

Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana).

This pose helps improve spinal flexibility and strengthens the back muscles, which can enhance overall stamina and sexual performance.

Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana).

This pose helps improve circulation to the pelvic area and stretches the hamstrings and lower back.

Happy Baby Pose (Ananda Balasana).

This pose stretches the hips and groin area, releasing tension and improving flexibility.

Warrior Pose

Working the lower body in poses, such as Warrior pose, helps promote testosterone boost, libido, and improves sexual performance.

Passalacqua adds that the yoga techniques that will work best for you will depend on your unique body, history, and goals. He says if you want to lower your stress levels, consider slower movements and relaxing poses such as Child’s Pose, Easy Pose, Seated Forward Bend, Legs Up the Wall Pose, and Savasana.

“Pay attention to your breathing and time it with your movements, incorporating techniques like Alternate Nostril Breathing into your routine,” she says. “With practice, you can learn how to calm your nervous system and promote restful responses.”

On the other hand, if you want to strengthen your pelvic muscles, look for yoga poses that target these muscle groups, such as Chair Pose, Warrior II Pose, and Knees to Chest Pose. “For greater circulation in the lower body, you could try poses like Head to Knee Forward Bend,” says Passalacqua. “Concluding your yoga sessions with Savasana, especially when paired with Body Scanning techniques, can be a great way to strengthen the mind-body connection and increase your self-awareness.”

Remember, it is important to consult with a qualified yoga instructor before starting any new exercise routine, especially if you have any existing health conditions,” says Shaw. “Yoga can be a beneficial and enjoyable practice for improving men’s sexual health, but it is important to listen to your body and practice safely.”