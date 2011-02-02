7 Celebs Who Are Thriving in Quarantine
Hey Jim,
What is your opinion on the dumbbell pullovers for chest? Is it a great at hitting the chest? Or should I just skip this exercise?
I actually have a renewed interest in both dumbbell and barbell pullovers. I have incorporated them in a chest training program that I am designing for a company that I am consulting for and have really been feeling them in my chest. I do not do them that often, but definitely recommend you throw them in from time to time. But try them out for yourself and see how they feel for you.