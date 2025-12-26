If you’re still dividing your strength, power, and conditioning workouts into three separate sessions, the rotational landmine clean and press is here to change that.

This dynamic, full-body move combines a rotational clean with an overhead press, delivering explosive power from the ground up. It trains your legs, glutes, core, shoulders, and lungs in a single move without the steep learning curve of the Olympic lifts.

You’re training in the transverse plane, something many lifters neglect, which develops rotational strength, core stability, and transferable athleticism. Whether you’re training for performance, muscle, or conditioning, this move covers all your bases and then some.

Let’s dive into what makes this move click.

What is a the Landmine Clean & Press?

The rotational landmine clean and press combines a rotational clean with an overhead landmine press—all in one seamless sequence.

Unlike the barbell clean & press, the landmine version adds a rotational component that engages your body across multiple planes of motion. You begin with a dynamic pivot and pull across the body, and then quickly switch to an overhead press.

It trains your hips, core, shoulders, and grip in ways that mimic athletic performance, whether you’re throwing, sprinting, or just moving athletically in daily life. The angled setup makes it easier on the joints than traditional Olympic lifting, while still delivering the speed-strength stimulus that builds muscle and power.

Next, you’ll learn how to do it right.

How to Do the Landmine Clean To Press

Stand sideways to the bar with a slightly staggered stance, feet about shoulder-width apart. Grip the end of the bar with your inside hand, keeping your chest up, core tight, and hips hinged. As you start the clean, begin to rotate your torso toward the opposite side while pivoting on the back foot. Use your hips and glutes to power the barbell up and across your body. As the bar reaches shoulder height, catch it at the opposite side shoulder with your outside hand and immediately press the bar overhead. Lower the bar under control back to shoulder height, then rotate and guide it down to the starting position in one smooth motion.

Muscles Trained

The Rotational landmine clean & press is a move that works your entire body from head to toe. Here are all the muscles it touches.

Glutes & Hamstrings: Fire during the hip-drive and clean phases.

Fire during the hip-drive and clean phases. Quadriceps: Assist in the clean phase and provide leg drive during the press.

Assist in the clean phase and provide leg drive during the press. Shoulders: Hits the anterior and lateral delts during the overhead press.

Hits the anterior and lateral delts during the overhead press. Chest: The upper chest plays a role because the bar moves along a diagonal, upward-outward arc that follows the natural pressing angle of their muscle fibers.

The upper chest plays a role because the bar moves along a diagonal, upward-outward arc that follows the natural pressing angle of their muscle fibers. Triceps: Extend the elbow during the press and lockout overhead.

Extend the elbow during the press and lockout overhead. Core: Control and resist excessive rotation during the clean and stabilize during the press.

Control and resist excessive rotation during the clean and stabilize during the press. Upper Back: Activate during the clean to help elevate the bar and stabilize the shoulder during the pull and catch phases.

Activate during the clean to help elevate the bar and stabilize the shoulder during the pull and catch phases. Forearms: Crucial for controlling the barbell sleeve throughout the lift.

Rotational Landmine Clean and Press Benefits

If you’ve admired how Olympic lifters look, move, and perform, you’re about to enjoy those benefits and more with this simpler variation.

Builds Explosive Power

The rotational landmine clean & press trains you to generate force through rotation—just like you do when sprinting, throwing, or changing direction. The clean develops explosive lower-body power, while the rotational element enhances speed, coordination, and athleticism.

Total-Body Strength

This lift checks nearly every box—legs, glutes, core, shoulders, upper back, and even a touch of chest. You’re building strength from the ground up, making it an excellent option for lifters who want more bang for their buck.

Core and Anti-Rotation Strength

The rotational clean requires controlled power. Your core doesn’t just twist; it resists excessive rotation during the catch and stabilizes the spine during the press. That builds core strength applicable to sports, combat, and everyday movement.

Joint-Friendly Olympic Lift Alternative

If the Olympic lifts beat up your wrists, elbows, or shoulders, the angled landmine arc is a game-changer. It allows for natural pressing and pulling mechanics that are easier on your joints without sacrificing intensity. Plus, it’s less technical and easier for beginner-to-intermediate lifters to learn, while still training the qualities of Olympic lifts.

Common Mistakes with Fixes

The Rotational landmine clean & press has many moving parts that move quickly. That’s why it’s essential to hone in on the little things that take away from the effectiveness of this exercise.

Going To Heavy

Going too heavy shows up in the catch and transition: the bar gets yanked, the hand switch turns into a scramble, and you lose the smooth, clean-to-press sequence.

The Fix: Choose a load that allows you to control every phase. If you can’t perform a smooth, controlled catch without losing your stance, the weight is too heavy. Drop the load until the movement feels like one fluid pattern.

Muscling the Bar

Lifters try to upright row the bar, turning a powerful movement into an inefficient one, and one that will make your shoulders hate you.

The Fix: Think “hip pop, then guide.” Initiate the clean with an explosive hip hinge and let the bar float up. Your arm is there to guide, not to do all the heavy lifting.

Rotating In All The Wrong Places

Twisting through the spine instead of rotating through the hips and feet can put stress on the knees and lower back.

The Fix: Pivot your feet, especially your back foot, as you rotate. This pivot keeps the movement powerful and distributes force through the whole body. Think spin on the balls of your toes.

Core Fails To Launch

Poor bracing leads to excessive lower-back extension during the press or a glorified side bend during rotation, which limits power and increases injury risk.

The Fix: Before you lift, engage your ribs downward and brace your abs as if preparing for a punch, to prevent arching your back during the overhead press. Think “belt buckle to ribcage” to keep proper alignment.

Programming Suggestions

As this exercise requires quickness and engages more muscle, it is best to perform it after your warm-up and before any heavy lifting to ensure crisp execution. Perform 1–2x per week; it works well as a power primer on lower-body days.

For Power

4–5 sets of 3–5 reps per side

Focus on crisp, explosive movement and clean transitions

Rest 90–120 seconds between sets

For Strength & Muscle